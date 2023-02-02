SAFETY HARBOR — Vanessa Collier will perform Friday, Feb. 10, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Collier blends rock, soul, and blues. She is a winner of three Blues Music Awards including a win for 2022 Award for Contemporary Blues Female Artist. Last year, Collier toured summer festivals highlighted by shows at the Rochester International Jazz Festival, RBC Ottawa Blues Festival, Winthrop Rhythm & Roots Festival and a two-week tour of Europe.
Collier graduated with a dual degree from the prestigious Berklee College of Music and was invited to play alongside Annie Lennox and Willie Nelson at Berklee’s commencement address. Having first picked up the saxophone at the age of 9, Collier embarked on her road to recognition at Berklee, earning dual degrees in performance and music production and engineering.
While still completing her degree, Collier landed a position touring with Joe Louis Walker for a year and a half before he encouraged her to strike out on her own. She also worked with Kathy Mattea, Bill Cooley, Patrice Rushen, and many more visiting artists while studying at Berklee. Her influences include among others Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones and The Wood Brothers.
With soulful vocals, searing saxophone, and witty songwriting, Collier is blazing a trail, racking up an impressive arsenal of honors, and has already singled herself out as an artist of distinction and one we would all do well to watch.