DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
Original, hand-made affordable crafts from more 200 craft artisans will fill the Main Street area, ensuring a selection of inspired and unique gifts for everyone on your holiday list. The event is pet friendly for leashed animals, and includes a full green market of live plants, handmade soaps, edibles and more. Each artisan is on-site during the entire festival, allowing patrons to meet and to discover the techniques and inspirations behind each piece.
Presented by American Craft Endeavors, the fun, outdoor craft festival offers a chance for residents and visitors to peruse and shop for practical and whimsical works of quality crafts in the pedestrian-friendly setting of downtown Dunedin. This juried outdoor craft extravaganza features a vast array of artistic media, including folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles, cork assemblage, fabric design, fiber quilts, waxwork and glass, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, painted wood, plaster craft and stained glass.
The original crafts are handmade in America with prices set to suit all budgets.
Among this year’s participating artisans are Nadia and Debbie Poffley, a mother and daughter duo living in Palm Harbor. Together, they launched Just a Tad Twisted Art.
“We create whimsical and unique pieces using sarcasm and wit,” Nadia said. “Watercolor, sea glass, wire, tiles, glass and driftwood work to bring laughter and smiles from all who enter our tent.”
St. Petersburg’s Alan Barbour specializes in gyotaku, the traditional Japanese art of fish printing. It was originally used by fisherman to record their catches since the 1800s, but has since become an artform of its own.
Using the fish he catches from the local area, Barbour practices the direct method, also known as chokusetsu-hō. The fish is cleaned, prepped, supported, and then inked. At this point, dampened washi — or rice paper — is applied to the fish, and an image is created by careful hand rubbing or pressing. Details are sketched or painted by hand.
Kelsey Brauer of Tampa has a mixed media technique which includes the use of pigments, sand, epoxy, and hand painted aspects that are combined in multiple layers to create depth, resulting in realistic beach and ocean-inspired art.
“I am a mixed media artist based in Tampa,” Brauer said. “I have always expressed myself through art and have dabbled in many different mediums from ceramics to painting to drawing. It wasn't until I found epoxy resin art that I found a medium that I just absolutely fell in love with.”
Growing up in Florida, Brauer has always been surrounded by the ocean.
“It has always been a place for me to find peace and happiness, and I pour all of that into every piece I make,” Brauer said. “I hope to bring that peace and happiness to everyone with one beautiful ocean art piece at a time.”
Former West Coast Florida resident Craig Deitrich returns to the Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival with his award-winning photography.
Deitrich served our country as a Naval photographer during the Gulf War, where his thirst for adventure was born when he was given the opportunity to travel. After leaving the Navy, he became a scuba instructor and later put together his two great loves of photography and scuba and ventured into the world of underwater photography.
Deitrich recently returned to his roots of topside photography and introduced his "Safari Collection" in 2020 after his first trip to Africa, allowing his photography vision and artistry to be shared with a broader audience.
His photography has won multiple awards and has been sold in upscale galleries from Carmel, California, to Fort Lauderdale. Collectors from around the globe are counted among Deitrich’s clientele, and each piece is presented in the unique medium of high-quality aluminum, creating unmatched vibrancy and mastery, making them a worthy addition to any collection.
Deitrich makes his living selling his art and teaching photography through expeditions and private instruction. He currently lives in South Carolina now with his wife Julie.
Clearwater resident Laura Henken makes her debut with American Craft Endeavors bringing her beautiful, hand-made pottery, which is inspired by nature. She has been making pottery for two years in her Sunrise Studio Gallery. She first started in high school and fell in love with it.
A registered nurse for 40 years, she rediscovered her passion for the craft two years ago after seeing the work of another ACE artist in North Carolina and has been enjoying the creative process and the response from appreciative patrons ever since.
Another debuting crafter is Dunedin’s own Heather Revezzo. The fused-glass artist creates functional and decorative fused glass art, in the form of dishes, plates, bowls, window displays, and wall hangings.
“All of my creations are 100% hand-made, cut, ground, polished, kiln-fired, and fused in my home glass studio,” Revezzo said in her artist’s statement. “I have been working with glass for about 20 years, and am constantly learning and discovering new techniques, color combinations, and designs. I love colors, and especially love that glass allows me to experiment with different color combinations and visual textures.”
About American Craft Endeavors
American Craft Endeavors produces some of the nation’s most exciting high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations including the Siesta Key Craft Festival in Sarasota; and the Downtown Venice Art Festival and Craft shows in Venice. The group’s founders personally select unique, culturally rich cities and towns for their show locations, providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure a superior event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
For additional information on the Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival and other American Craft Endeavors craft shows, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.