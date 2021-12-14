CLEARWATER — Usually the entertainment calendars grow a bit sparse around Christmas time, but there’s one upcoming show that will bring both laughter and unique perspective on the world. Comedian and former backup dancer Kim McVicar will tape her second stand-up special with Comedy Dynamics on Saturday, Dec. 18, 5:30 and 8 p.m., in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $30. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
In the show — titled “Tap Dancing on My Mother’s Grave,” McVicar will riff about how bad she is in bed, old prostitutes, and, of course, her mother’s practice funeral. Don’t worry: Her mother’s still alive.
Much like McVicar’s first special “Please Notice Me,” there will be dance breaks to original music.
A former Tampa resident, McVicar is originally from Canada. Her first standup special can be seen on Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, and many more streaming services. It has been streamed over 3 million times. Fans also can hear McVicar regularly on SirusXM, Spotify and more.
McVicar is a regular at the Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles, in the Top 25 on Roast Battle at The Comedy Store, and got the most views in the United States for the Laugh Factory’s 2016 online standup competition. She has also performed around the U.S., Canada, and Ireland, where she won the comedy competition “Battle of the Axe.”
McVicar was a professional dancer by the age of 5 when she performed on “Tiny Talent Time,” a Canadian children’s television series. She went on to dance for the Toronto Raptors, Culture Shock, and for pop stars such as P. Diddy, M.C. Hammer, and Kid Sister.