A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Secret Headquarters’
- Genre: Superhero
- Cast: Owen Wilson, Walker Scobell, Jesse Williams, Keith L. Williams, Momona Tamada, and Michael Peña
- Directors: Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman
- Rated: PG
While hanging out after school, Charlie (Walker Scobell) and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world.
The film is set to be released Aug. 12 on Paramount+.
‘Day Shift’
- Genre: Vampire, action and comedy
- Cast: Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Snoop Dogg
- Director: J.J. Perry
- Rated: R
Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters.
The film is scheduled to be released Aug. 12 by Netflix.
‘Mack & Rita’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Diane Keaton, Elizabeth Lail, Taylour Paige, Dustin Milligan, Simon Rex, Nicole Byer, Patti Harrison, Loretta Devine, and Wendie Malick
- Director: Katie Aselton
- Rated: PG-13
When 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail) reluctantly joins a Palm Springs bachelorette trip for her best friend Carla (Taylour Paige), her inner 70-year-old is released — literally.
The frustrated writer and influencer magically transforms into her future self: “Aunt Rita” (Oscar-winner Diane Keaton). Freed from the constraints of other people’s expectations, Rita comes into her own, becoming an unlikely social media sensation and sparks a tentative romance with Mack’s adorable dog-sitter, Jack (Dustin Milligan). A sparkling comedy with a magical twist, “Mack & Rita” celebrates being true to yourself at any age.
The film is scheduled to be released Aug. 12 by Gravitas Premiere.
‘Emily the Criminal’
- Genre: Crime drama
- Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke, and Gina Gershon
- Director: John Patton Ford
- Rated: R
Emily (Aubrey Plaza) is saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market due to a minor criminal record. Desperate for income, she takes a shady gig as a “dummy shopper,” buying goods with stolen credit cards supplied by a handsome and charismatic middleman named Youcef (Theo Rossi).
Faced with a series of dead-end job interviews, Emily soon finds herself seduced by the quick cash and illicit thrills of black-market capitalism, and increasingly interested in her mentor Youcef. Together, they hatch a plan to bring their business to the next level in Los Angeles.
The film is scheduled to be released Aug. 12 by Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions.
‘Summering’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Lia Barnett, Lake Bell, Sarah Cooper, Ashley Madekwe, Madalen Mills, Megan Mullaly, Eden Grace Redfield, and Sanai Victoria
- Director: James Ponsoldt
- Rated: PG-13
During their last days of summer and childhood — the weekend before middle school begins — four girls struggle with the harsh truths of growing up and embark on a mysterious adventure.
The film is scheduled to be released Aug. 12 by Bleecker Street.
‘Fall’
- Genre: Action and thriller
- Cast: Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner, Mason Gooding, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
- Director: Scott Mann
- Rated: PG-13
For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits.
But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller.
The film is scheduled to be released Aug. 12 by Lionsgate.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.