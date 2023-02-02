Feb. 3
Kathy Mattea, Feb. 3, 8 p.m.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Jimmy Webb, Feb. 3, 8 p.m.
Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.
Big Gigantic, Feb. 3, 7 p.m.
Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
Feb. 4
The Kat & Dave Show, Feb. 4, 8 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Dave Mason, Feb. 4, 8 p.m.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Chipper Lowell: The Chipper Experience; Feb. 4, 8 p.m.
Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.
Monster Jam, Feb. 4, 7 p.m.
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Carrie Underwood, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m.
Amalie Arena, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Arlie, Feb. 4, 7 p.m.
The Orpheum, Tampa. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
Sue Foley, Feb. 4, 8 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook, Feb. 4, 7 p.m.
Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, Tarpon Springs. Visit tarponarts.org.
Feb. 5
Mutts Gone Nuts, Feb. 5, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Moors and McCumber, Feb. 5, 5 p.m.
Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, Safety Harbor. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
TobyMac, Feb. 5, 7 p.m.
Amalie Arena, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Wade Williams, Feb. 5, 1 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Luis Chataing, Feb. 5, 6 p.m.
Side Splitters, Tampa. Visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
Young Dubliners, Feb. 5, 8 p.m.
The Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Ongoing
“The Agitators,” through Feb. 26, at freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg. Visit freefalltheatre.com.
“Little Shop of Horrors,” through Feb. 5, at West Coast Players, Clearwater. Visit wcplayers.com.
“Birthday Club,” through Feb. 26, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.