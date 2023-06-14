TAMPA — Artist and composer Ricardo Arjona will bring his “Blanco y Negro: Volver Tour” to the area with a performance set for Thursday, June 22, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive.
Tickets start at $59.74. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
““Blanco y Negro,” considered one of the most successful tours of 2022, has been extended into 2023 by popular demand.
"Loud And Live had the honor of producing Ricardo's Blanco y Negro Tour last year with 35 shows in the United States and Ecuador, making it one of the most successful tours of all time," said Nelson Albareda, CEO and founder of Loud
And Live. "This year, we are deeply proud to reunite him with his fans."
After reaching an audience of more than 3 million people with "Hecho A La Antigua," the most-viewed streamed concert ever in Latin America and Spain, Arjona set off with ““Blanco y Negro,” considered the artist's most daring bet. But this is a singer-songwriter who is constantly reinventing himself.
While everyone looked to follow popular trends in music, Arjona chose his own path and ventured out to the legendary Abbey Road studios to produce 24 original songs.
“Blanco y Negro” brought together elements not commonly used nowadays in the music industry, using instruments and equipment from the 1960s, with little technological fuss.
With close to 100 shows in Europe, the United States and Latin America, the tour last year attracted 1.5 million people.