TAMPA — Anuel AA will perform Sunday, July 21, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $59. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Anuel AA, the Puerto Rican rapper who helped bring Latin Trap music into the mainstream, is on the road this summer for his “Real Hasta La Muerte Tour Part 2,” taking him to multiple U.S. venues. Known for his uncompromising and often provocative lyrics like those found in “Sola” and “Nunca Sapo,” Anuel AA has gained millions of fans through his larger than life persona, with many calling him the true king of Latin trap. His hit single “Secreto,” featuring Columbian reggaeton star and current girlfriend Karol G, gathered over 100 million views in just 10 days and broke into the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. upon its debut in January 2019.
Anuel AA’s career has included collaboration with many other notable Latin stars. Ozuna labeled him a guest on “Bebé,” the hit single from his successful 2017 album Odisea — which spent 32 consecutive weeks comfortably atop Billboard’s Top Latin Albums. Other singles sporting Anuel verses included Arcángel’s “Rojo,” Farruko’s “Liberace,” and Ñengo Flow’s “47.” Anuel AA received a platinum certification for the single “Ayer,” produced by DJ Nelson.
Anuel AA debuted the full-length album “Real Hasta La Muerte” to streaming and digital platforms at No. 51 on the Billboard 200 and claimed the top spot on Top Latin Albums. The Ozuna-assisted party anthem “Brindemos” appeared at number 48 on Hot Latin Songs before an actual video was released.