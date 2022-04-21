TAMPA — Adam Lambert is heading for Tampa. He will perform Tuesday, May 3, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
After blowing everyone away on the eighth season of “American Idol,” Lambert went on to release his debut album “For Your Entertainment” which included the international hit “Whatya Want from Me” and earned him a Grammy Award nomination. He followed that success with his second album “Trespassing” which became the first album to reach the No. 1 spot in the United States and Canada by an openly gay artist.
His highly anticipated third album “The Original High” was his first for Warner Bros. Records which was produced by Max Martin and Shellback and included the smash hit “Ghost Town.”
Lambert has been touring as the lead singer of Queen — Queen + Adam Lambert — since 2012, including two huge world arena tours which sold out in minutes and gained critical acclaim. In between touring the world with Queen, he has been exploring the world of film and TV with a cameo in the Oscar-winning film
“Bohemian Rhapsody” as well as voicing character “Emperor Maximus” in animated-live action hybrid movie “Playmobil: The Movie.”
In 2019, Lambert released the single “Superpower” ahead of his EP “Velvet: Side A” which went into the Top 10 download chart in the U.K. and U.S. on release. The same month, Queen + Adam Lambert headlined Global Citizen Festival following a huge North American tour.
At the beginning of 2020, Lambert launched the Feel Something Foundation, a nonprofit organization in support of LGBTQ+ human rights. He released “Roses” featuring Nile Rodgers in early February of 2020, a track from his album “Velvet.” In October 2020, Queen + Adam Lambert released “Live Around the World,” a live album compiled of songs performed at various shows between June 2014 and February 2020. “Live Around the World” hit No. 1 on the U.K. and Australian album charts.
In spring 2021, Lambert was announced as part of the judging panel for ITV entertainment show “Starstruck.” In the United States, he joined the celebrity judging panel on “Clash of the Cover Bands,” a new music competition series executive produced by Jimmy Fallon. In the fall, he took over the Venetian Theatre in Vegas for a six-night run of shows.