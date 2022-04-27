Now, I’m not one to brag, but when I was younger I hobnobbed with a Hollywood celebrity and her family. Her name was Cheryl, and she lived on the opposite side of our cul-de-sac in a Tyrone area neighborhood in St. Petersburg. I knew her before her big-screen debut, and I am happy to say that her newfound fame did not change her one bit.
Cheryl landed a part in the 1978 film “The Norseman,” which was filmed right here in the Tampa Bay area. This low-budget American International Pictures cast Lee Majors — still riding high on the success of his television show “The Six Million Dollar Man” — as an 11th-century Viking prince who travels to the shores of North America in search of his missing father. Being a 10-year-old kid, all I knew was Cheryl was in a movie with Lee Majors. In my mind, this meant she must be the female lead and the hero’s love interest.
Of course, Cheryl was an extra — one of dozens, if not hundreds. The production company had put out a call for anyone in the area with Native American heritage. Didn’t matter: She was still a star, even if I couldn’t find her on screen when my parents took me to see “The Norseman” at Tyrone Square Mall.
I thought about Cheryl when I read visionary writer-director Robert Eggers was filming “The Northman.” Although both epic historical dramas revolve around Vikings, the two films are as different as night and day. Where “The Norseman” feels like a formula swashbuckler with a heavy ’70s vibe and little attention to historical detail, “The Northman” is rooted in history and inspired by literature and legends. Eggers — known for blurring the line between reality and fantastical dreamscapes — creates a kaleidoscopic spectacle of hallucinatory imagery and blood-spattered brutality. The director’s two previous films — “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse” — both earned high praise from critics. “The Northman” was released April 22 in theaters.
The film opens in the year 895 A.D. with young Prince Amleth (Oscar Novak), son of King Aurvandill War-Raven (Ethan Hawke), joining in festivities to welcome home his father from some overseas campaign. Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman) is notably less enthusiastic about the king’s return.
Though still wounded from his conquests, the king summons his son to take part in a rite of passage to prove his worthiness as heir to the throne. Immediately following the ceremony, Amleth sees his father murdered by his uncle, Fjölnir (Claes Bang). Though Fjölnir orders his men to kill the king’s heir, Amleth escapes and vows to avenge his father, save his mother, and kill his uncle.
Yes, of course this sounds familiar. Amleth is a figure in a medieval Scandinavian legend. He serves as the direct inspiration of Prince Hamlet in Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet, Prince of Denmark.
“The Northman” jumps forward a few years, with an adult Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) living among a band of Vikings and fighting alongside them as a berserker. Following a raid on a village in the land of the Rus on the Baltic Sea, Amleth encounters the Seeress (Björk), who reminds him of his oath of vengeance and foretells elements of his destiny. He also discovers Fjölnir fled to Iceland after he was overthrown by Harald of Norway.
Seeking to make good on his promise to kill his uncle and save his mother, Amleth poses as a slave and travels to Iceland. On the way, he meets Olga of the Birch Forest (Anya Taylor-Joy), a Slavic sorceress, who becomes his ally and lover. Living in exile, Fjölnir is now a sheep farmer, though his kingly aspirations have not yet faded. Gudrún has given him a son, Gunnar (Elliott Rose). Fjölnir’s other son, Thorir the Proud (Gustav Lindh), is more much impulsive than his father — a characteristic that, as depicted in the film, evokes the imprudence and lack of sound judgment of Shakespeare’s Hotspur in “Henry IV, Part 1.”
No need to elaborate on how this revenge saga plays out, other than to say it’s brutal, bloody, and occasionally unhinged. Eggers serves up this timeless tale with as much pomp and circumstance as panache and savagery. It feels simultaneously archetypical and innovative. Beyond its connection to Scandinavian legend, the film draws from various literary and cinematic sources. A sequence in which Amleth recovers a prophesied sword brings to mind a similar scene from John Milius’ 1982 film “Conan the Barbarian,” which itself was likely based upon the 1967 story “The Thing in the Crypt” by L. Sprague de Camp and Lin Carter, using Robert E. Howard’s character Conan.
As usual, Eggers goes to extraordinary lengths to achieve a level of historical accuracy in “The Northman.” He also imbues the film with mysticism and religious conviction, emphasizing the importance of divinity among these characters. Eggers makes it clear that their gods are not just vague, impersonal figures in a sprawling pantheon — they are ubiquitous and accessible, and they are part of the very fabric of life.
Surprisingly, Eggers claims making a film about Vikings wasn’t even on his to-do list.
“I thought Vikings were violent, hulking brutes with nothing of interest,” the director says in the film’s production notes. “My wife, on the other hand, had been fond of the Icelandic Sagas, the esteemed medieval stories of Viking lore, and she knew that I would love them. But even at her insistence, I never opened one of these great books.”
That changed when Eggers and his wife visited Iceland in 2015. There, the epic and overwhelming landscapes inspired him.
“I immediately imagined solitary tenth century figures on horseback, dwarfed by supernaturally colored mountains, glaciers, and infinite skies,” he said. “There was something about the elements, and the elemental that cried out from the landscapes.”
Working with archeologists and historians, Eggers sought to recreate the minutiae of the physical world, while also attempting to portray the inner world of the Viking mind, including their beliefs, mythology, and ritual life.
“That would mean the supernatural would be as realistic as the ordinary in this film,” Eggers said. “For so it was for them.”
In that sense, “The Northman” is an unequivocal success. It is steeped in history and legend, dripping with eeriness and barbarity, and it echoes Arthurian and Shakespearian motifs. Filled with stunning cinematography, the film is an intense, immersive, sometimes surreal, descent into an otherworldly milieu of folkloric horror and medieval barbarism.
How mainstream audiences will react to “The Northman” depends upon their willingness to embrace Eggers’ distinct visual style and brooding tone. Despite its epic scope, the film retains an arthouse ambiance and — beyond the revenge theme at its heart — examines the toll of cyclic violence as well as man’s enduring inhumanity. If that sort of thing appeals to you, catch it while it’s in the theaters for the ultimate experience: You’re likely to wince more than once as if the blood and mud might fly off the screen and hit you in the face.
In case you’re wondering, “The Northman” is more memorable than “The Norseman” — sorry, Cheryl, wherever you are.
Photos
1
Photo by AIDAN MONAGHAN/FOCUS FEATURES
4179_D026_00591_R
Alexander Skarsgård stars as Amleth in director Robert Eggers’ Viking epic THE
NORTHMAN, a Focus Features release.
Credit: Aidan Monaghan / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC
2
4179_D032_00164_RC
Alexander Skarsgård stars as Amleth and Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga in director Robert
Eggers’ Viking epic THE NORTHMAN, a Focus Features release.
Credit: Aidan Monaghan / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC
3
4179_D049_00102_RC
Ethan Hawke stars as King Aurvandil in director Robert Eggers’ Viking epic THE
NORTHMAN, a Focus Features release.
Credit: Aidan Monaghan / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC
4
4179_D049_00299_C
Ethan Hawke stars as King Aurvandil in director Robert Eggers’ Viking epic THE
NORTHMAN, a Focus Features release.
Credit: Aidan Monaghan / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC
5
4179_D085_00017_RC2
Nicole Kidman stars as Queen Gudrún in director Robert Eggers’ Viking epic THE
NORTHMAN, a Focus Features release.
Credit: Aidan Monaghan / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC