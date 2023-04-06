ST. PETERSBURG — Jamaican-American musician and singer Masego will perform Friday, April 14, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Masego released his self-titled album recently on EQT Recordings/Capitol Records. While “Masego” is only his second album, the jazz/hip-hop/R’n’B multi-instrumentalist prodigy has amassed nearly two billion combined global streams in his career to date. “Lady Lady,” his full-length debut, contained the breakout hit "Tadow," certified platinum in the United States, diamond in Brazil and gold in Mexico. The deluxe EP “Studying Abroad: Extended Stay,” which included the RIAA Gold-certified hit “Mystery Lady Featuring Don Toliver,” earned Masego his first Grammy nomination.
Masego’s upcoming North American tour was almost completely sold out in advance of its March 12 launch. For details on the “You Never Visit Me Tour,” visit www.masegomusic.com.
“I'm very thankful of the journey. This went from a hobby to a job,” said Masego. “I was getting all the things that they say that you're supposed to be fulfilled by and I wasn't fulfilled by it. I had to do a re-evaluation of a lot of things. I said, ‘I can't make this what I imagined it to be. So, I cannot remain here. I need to move.’”
Masego is that movement. It’s a grand, eloquent and somewhat mischievous one, from an artist who thrives on mixing contemplation with extroversion, smoldering romance with knowing humor, studied musical discipline with exhilarating flights of intuition.
For this deeply collaborative work, Masego sought out what he calls the “outliers, the savants” — people like Kelvin Wootan, Louie Lastic, Richie Souf, Monte Booker, WaveIQ and Rocaine.
The album’s first three singles — “Two Sides (I’m So Gemini),” “You Never Visit Me” and “Say You Want Me” — have already racked up more than 15 million combined streams worldwide.