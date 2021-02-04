Coffee & Conversation continues new season — virtually
DUNEDIN — The Coffee & Conversation series, sponsored by the Dunedin Fine Art Center’s Sterling Society, has returned in a new virtual incarnation. The next session — set for Tuesday, Feb. 9 at noon on Zoom — will feature artist Maria Saraceno.
Preregistration is required. Login details will be provided for all those who register at www.dfac.org. This year’s series is sponsored by Dianne Wheatley Giolotti.
In her presentation, Saraceno will discuss the connection she looks to make with her audience as an artist. She will talk about how she often uses familiar forms to start a dialog that she hopes will transcend the typical distance that viewers can feel between themselves and the “painting on the wall.”
Saraceno is a sculptor with a master’s degree in fine arts from USF in Tampa in 2005. Originally from Italy, she has lived most of her life in the United States, and now lives in St. Petersburg.
Her early work dealt with issues of marginalization associated with being a bicultural person. Sociopolitical issues informed some of her later sculptures and video installations.
Saraceno has exhibited a solo show at Raggio Verde in Lecce, Italy, where she showed bronze and wire sculptures. She exhibited in Providence, Rhode Island, with an installation of her “Tropical Pods” in the entrance of the University of Rhode Island. She has also exhibited at the Tampa Museum of Art, the Atlantic Center for the Arts in New Smyrna Beach, Edgezones in Miami, Little Sparrow in Atlanta, Gala Corina in Tampa, the Museum of Fine Art in St. Petersburg, the Contemporary Art Museum in Tampa, the Dunedin Fine Art Center, and many other venues around Florida. Recently she had two solo shows at HCC Ybor City.
Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll Part IV, originally set for Jan. 31, has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. Tickets, starting at $39, are on sale now.
With a cast consisting of stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals, as well as incredible rock ’n’ roll singers, Berg tells the exciting and incredible story of the 50-year history of the music that changed the world forever.
From the progenitors of rock ’n’ roll in the ’40s, through the glory years of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, up until MTV in the early ’80s, Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll Part IV tells fascinating stories. The show features groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars and groups such as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin and more.
André Rieu postpones U.S. tour
TAMPA — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, André Rieu’s U.S. tour, scheduled for 2021, has been rescheduled to 2022.
The original Tampa date scheduled for Saturday, March 6 at Amalie Arena, will now take place on Monday, March 14, 2022. Current ticket holders should retain their tickets as they will be automatically honored for the new date.
“My Johann Strauss Orchestra and I were looking forward so much to returning to the U.S. this year,” Rieu said in a press statement. “I am therefore very sad that due to the ongoing pandemic, we are forced to reschedule our tour to 2022. My top priority is that you feel safe, happy and comfortable.”
The violin superstar has made classical music accessible to millions around the world and has turned the waltz into an international sensation, recently extending his record as the highest grossing classical artist in Billboard’s Boxscore history. Rieu typically performs for over half a million people each year. His YouTube videos have reached far over one billion views and over seven million fans follow the “King of Waltz” on Facebook. His album “Jolly Holiday” reached top 10 positions in many countries, including the UK Pop charts.
Rieu will return to the U.S. in 2022 with his full orchestra, soloists and choir for his three-hour concerts. Tickets, starting at $39, are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. For venue information, visit amaliearena.com.
Paulie Palooza music festival splits into two events
ZEPHYRHILLS — This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Paulie Palooza music festival, which has raised more than $61,000 for Gulfside Hospice. In celebration of this milestone, and in effort to protect the health of those involved, this year’s fundraiser will be split into two parts, with Paulie Palooza’s Virtual Opening Act set for Saturday, March 13; and Paulie Palooza’s Live Headliner Event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16.
The Virtual Opening Act in March will stream on Gulfside’s Facebook page and feature local musicians and entertainment, plus an online auction. Later in the year, the Live Headliner Event will take place on Main Street Zephyrhills with live music, vendors, food trucks and more.
“This year’s Virtual Opening Act will bring amazing entertainment from Paulie Palooza to fans both near and far as we all continue to stay safe,” said Carla Armstrong, director of philanthropy. “Plus, the good works by Paulie Palooza to help hospice patients for the past 10 years is worth celebrating not once but twice with the traditional Live Headliner Event in the fall.”
Proceeds from both events benefit Gulfside Hospice to help provide patient care and bereavement services to more than 650 patients and families every day. More information is available online at www.PauliePalooza.org, or by calling Leesa Fryer, fundraising and event planning specialist, at 727-845-5707 or emailing leesa.fryer@gulfside.org.
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival postponed
TAMPA — The seventh annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival in Tampa has been postponed to Saturday, June 19, due to the pandemic, the city of Tampa’s current restrictions and an abundance of safety for festivalgoers.
All tickets previously purchased will be honored for the new event time. The VIP session will run noon to 6 p.m. with general admission guests welcome from 2 to 6 p.m. The event will be presented at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa.
The event will feature beer sipping, bourbon tasting, music listening, cigar smoking and barbecue eating.
For information on purchasing tickets for the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival, visit www.BeerAndBourbon.com.
Library presents Tampa Bay Surface Design Guild exhibit
CLEARWATER — “A New View,” a visually stimulating exhibit of original 2-D artwork highlighting creative uses of fiber and textile, will be on display for two months in the Carnegie Gallery at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater.
The show opened Jan. 29 and will run through March 30. The art featured is all new and recent work by the members of the Tampa Bay Surface Design Guild. The guild presents an exhibit featuring the diverse and distinctive work of its members. Surface design is the coloring, patterning, structuring and transformation of fabric, fiber and other materials and encompasses creative processes as wide-ranging as dyeing, painting, printing, stitching, embellishing, quilting, weaving, knitting, felting, beading, basket making, polymer clay, crochet and papermaking.
“Guild members have been busy in their studios and homes these last months,” said Jodee Roberson, a guild member. “In addition to using their handiwork skills for useful projects like sewing hundreds of masks for medical workers and front line workers in the community, many have also been inspired creatively, honing their craft and experimenting with new techniques and unusual materials. This exhibit will allow others to now see this new work in person.”
For information, visit www.surfacedesignguild.com or call the library at 727-562-4970. Clearwater Main Library hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m.; and Friday through Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.
Acorn Theatre to present ‘Aladdin Jr.’
BROOKSVILLE — Live Oak Theatre’s Acorn Theatre will stage a production of “Aladdin Jr.” The show will run March 18-28 at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
Seats are $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 13 and younger, when accompanied by an adult. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening shows are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m.
“Aladdin Jr.” is performed through the generosity of Jonathan McDonald and Sinkhole Titan Company. To purchase tickets, visit liveoaktheatre.square.site, email liveoakboxoffice@gmail.com or call 352-593-0027. The theater monitors CDC guidelines. Seating will be socially distanced according to each group’s reservation. Individual socially distanced seats are available, as well. Masks will be required when standing in line and moving about indoors.
Disney's “Aladdin Jr.” brings the famous movie to life, on stage. In Agrabah, City of Enchantment, every beggar has a story and every camel has a tale! Aladdin, a kind but wily street urchin, falls in love with beautiful Princess Jasmine, who he knows is way out of his league. It just so happens, however, that the Sultan has declared Princess Jasmine must choose a husband within the next day. After she turns down the offers from various wealthy suitors, Aladdin — with the help of a fast-talking, magical Genie — introduces himself as wealthy suitor Prince Ali Ababua. Meanwhile, evil royal advisor Jafar also has his sights set on the kingdom and tries to convince the Sultan to force Jasmine to wed him. Will love conquer all? Perhaps — if love has a little help from a Genie.
The Acorn Theatre is Live Oak Theatre’s youth theater program for students ages 8-18.
Syd Entel Galleries to host new show
SAFETY HARBOR — “Art, Love and Romance” will be presented at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass Etc., 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
An open house will take place Saturday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show is open to the public and will continue through March 20. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit www.sydentelgalleries.com or call 727-725-1808.
The show will feature artists in both art and glass that focus on love and romance. They project their emotions and feelings onto canvas and with glass.
Hessam Abrishami has provided the world with images that capture an essence of love and romance. The French press has called Hessam’s artwork "a statement in the fluidity of human figures … with tension between each figure, a kinship that provokes the viewer to seek reasons for such a relationship.”
He has been professionally contributing to the contemporary art scene for more than forty years. Today, Hessam has countless private collectors worldwide and has exhibited in over 100 one-man gallery shows, over 25 International Exhibitions, and multiple museums exhibits.
Born in 1951 in Dernbach, West Germany, Jurgen Gorg has established himself as a master craftsman and consummate artist. His etchings and lithographs reflect his innate talent and imagination.
The human body is Gorg’s predominant subject matter, focusing on body language and kinetic movement. The lines are classical, the themes are timeless but the interpretation is contemporary. He transfers the sensual movement of the human body to paper, canvas stone and metal with academic precision and often monochromatic tones. Today he enjoys international recognition.
Scott Hartley from Infinity Glass describes glass as his escape.
Scott’s Intertwined “Love Sculpture” is a timeless representation of one of the most basic human emotions. The “Cane Eternity” sculpture combines the best of both worlds with its elegant styling and massive size. The twisted shape and continuous lines make this piece a favorite among many.
Alyssa Getz and Tommy Cudmore have been blowing glass together for the past 10 years. It's an adventure that continues to challenge them on a daily basis. Their “Heart Series” explodes with color filled with rainbow cane and dichroic glass.
Stirling Art Studios & Gallery to present Pastel Society exhibit
DUNEDIN — The Pastel Society of Tampa Bay will present “Possibilities in Pastel XV,” running Feb. 4-28, at Stirling Art Studios & Gallery, 730 Broadway, Dunedin.
A live virtual reception will take place Saturday, Feb. 7, 5 p.m., online at www.facebook.com/groups/577439638934567. An art reception will take place during Dunedin’s 2nd Friday event, Feb. 12, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The show is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, visit stirlingartstudiosandgallery.com.
Brian Culbertson reschedules Capitol Theatre show
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the Brian Culbertson concert set for Tuesday, April 21, has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 pm. Tickets, starting at $46.50, are on sale now.
“I have been able to reschedule a handful of shows later this fall/winter,” Culbertson said in a press statement. “If you have a ticket for one of these, it will be honored for the rescheduled date. Until we see each other again in real life, I’ll keep streaming ‘The Hang with Brian Culbertson’ every Friday night at (8 p.m. EST) on Facebook Live with encore on YouTube.”