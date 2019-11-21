Brian Setzer forced to cancel ‘Christmas Rocks! Tour’
CLEARWATER — Under doctor’s orders, guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy-Award winner Brian Setzer has been forced to cancel his 16th annual “Christmas Rocks! Tour” featuring the Brian Setzer Orchestra due to a severe case of tinnitus.
Originally planned to visit more than 20 cities, the critically acclaimed holiday extravaganza by Setzer and his 19-piece orchestra was his best-selling Christmas tour to date and set to start this month, running from Nov. 15 in Minneapolis through Dec. 21 in Los Angeles. The tour included a show Nov. 30 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. For information on the canceled Ruth Eckerd Hall performance, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Setzer said he deeply regrets this inconvenience to his fans and thanked them for their love and support.
“It’s heartbreaking to disappoint my fans who have shared my Christmas seasons with me for over 15 years,” said Setzer in a press release. “I’m truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused all of the amazing people who make my tour happen and to my unbelievably loyal and devoted fans. I hate to let you down and I hope you’ll understand.”
Bay Voices to perform at Gulfport Public Library
GULFPORT — Returning for a fifth year, the Bay Voices men’s choral group will perform a holiday concert Tuesday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at the Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport.
This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Complimentary wine, soft beverages and cheese will be offered.
Bay Voices was formed in 2007 after several members of the former Tampa Bay Gay Men’s Chorus got together and realized how much they had missed singing together. Since that time, the group has grown in popularity and renown and has performed concerts at venues including the Salvador Dali Museum, University of Tampa, International Plaza, the Sandpearl Resort and several local churches. This will be their fifth holiday concert at the Gulfport Public Library, performing Christmas and Chanukah favorites to ring in the season. The group is under the direction of Stephen L. Allen.
For booking information, email John Lulias at Lulias@aol.com. For information, visit www.facebook.com/BayVoices.
The event is sponsored by the LGBTQ Resource Center in conjunction with the Gulfport Public Library. The resource center provides collections, services and events throughout the year to the local LGBTQ community, its friends and family. For information, visit www.mygulfport.us/gpl.
Gary Anthony to bring ‘Sinatra: A Magical Tribute’ to CPPAC
LARGO — Gary Anthony will present “Sinatra: A Magical Tribute” Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets range from $34.50 to $49.50 plus service fee. This performance may contain adult language and themes. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Anthony is widely recognized as one of the top Frank Sinatra tribute artists performing in Las Vegas and all over the world. He embodies Sinatra so effortlessly that his audience feels the love, the passion, the story within each song. He has adopted Sinatra’s macho stance and cool movements, and he even recreates mini-signature sounds in his delivery.
Anthony has spent most of his life in show business as an emcee, actor and comedian, as well as a singer in clubs, on stage and television. He has sung in all styles of music but his passion was to bring back the sounds of Sinatra that he started with over 50 years ago as a child. Anthony’s dream is to keep the spirit alive and pass it onto the generation of today.
Anthony grew up in a musical family in Los Angeles, headed by his father, a big band director. When Anthony was 10, his father allowed him to sing with his band for the first time. He was an instant hit.
At age 18, he joined his brothers and sisters and toured as a family musical group. The Allens hit the music charts in 1975 with the song “High Tide,” produced by Mike Curb and written by the Osmonds. The song was released by Motown Records.
Anthony has appeared on many TV spots and commercials in the guise of Sinatra. He was recognized for his rendition of Sinatra and was selected in a nationwide search to replicate Sinatra as his body double in a promotional NBA commercial campaign featuring one of Sinatra’s signature songs, “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.” Delta Airlines also chose him to appear as Sinatra in a national commercial.
PAVA to present Thanksgiving Plein Aire event
LARGO — The Professional Association of Visual Artists will take part in a Thanksgiving Plein Aire event running Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 20-23; Wednesday, Nov 27; and Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Florida Botanical Gardens and Heritage Village.
PAVA artists will leave behind their studios and demonstrate their painting, drawing, and photography techniques in the beautiful outdoor landscape of the Florida Botanical Gardens and Heritage Village. The artists will be scattered throughout both areas at various times between normal operating hours over these six days. It will offer visitors an opportunity to see first-hand how the artists create their artwork, learn about their technique, and see what inspires them.
The artwork created at this event will be for sale in a special gallery section of PAVA’s Annual Members’ Awards Exhibit. The exhibit will be presented on select days from Dec. 6-28 at the Creative Pinellas Pinewood Gallery. Artists behind each piece of artwork that is created at this event and sold during the exhibit will donate 25% of the sale to whichever location was its source of inspiration.
Thanksgiving weekend, the second weekend of this event, will coincide with the Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation’s annual Holiday Lights in the Gardens event which will open Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
The Florida Botanical Gardens and Heritage Village are part of Pinewood Cultural Park and both are accessible at 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. Admission and parking are free.
The Professional Association of Visual Artists is a nonprofit organization run by volunteer artists to serve local artisans and support the arts community in the Tampa Bay Area. It provides exhibition, education and grant opportunities for its members and supports local art centers through scholarships for art instruction. Visit www.pava-artists.org.
PHUHS troupe to stage ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ at WCP
CLEARWATER — Palm Harbor University High School Troupe 5590 will present “It's a Wonderful Life,” adapted by James W. Rodgers and based on the movie by Frank Capra.
Performances will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m., at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. General admission is $21. Tickets for students are $15.
Palm Harbor University High School’s theater department is an award-winning program and is commonly regarded as one of the premier high school theater arts departments in the state of Florida.
The production will be directed by Haley Groth and is presented with special arrangements by Dramatic Publishing.
“It's a Wonderful Life” has become as familiar as Dickens' “A Christmas Carol” and is a natural for a stage adaptation. The saga follows the life of George Bailey, the Everyman from the small town of Bedford Falls, whose dreams of escape and adventure have been squashed by family obligation and civic duty. His guardian angel descends on Christmas Eve to save him from despair and to remind him — by showing him what the world would have been like had he never been born — that this has been, after all, a wonderful life.
For information, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
Winners of Downtown Clearwater Short Film Contest announced
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Arts Alliance, Downtown Development Board and city of Clearwater Community Redevelopment Agency recently announced the winners of the Downtown Clearwater Short Film Contest.
The winners include:
• First Place: “Downtown Shuffle” by Deanna Dys, $2,000 cash prize
• Second Place: “Don Quiles Downtown Clearwater” by Dondi Gutierrez, $1,500 cash prize
• Third Place: Kevin Nodland, $750 cash prize
Working together, the arts alliance, development board and redevelopment agency invited local artists to depict the unique sights, sounds and locations in downtown Clearwater with 60-second videos from their own authentic, uncommon and inventive perspectives. A panel of judges consisting of filmmakers, artists, community members and downtown business owners evaluated the submissions and chose the winners. The winning videos will be used by the DDB and CRA in an upcoming social media marketing campaign focused on authentic stories and perspectives of Downtown Clearwater.
CAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit art support organization. It seeks donations and sponsors to help further its goal to enrich cultural life in Clearwater and to support public art, local artists and arts education.
Holiday of the Arts to bring artists to Williams Park
ST. PETERSBURG — The sixth annual St. Petersburg Holiday of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Williams Park, 350 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Co-sponsored by the city of St. Petersburg and coordinated with the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, the event showcases original, handmade artwork by artisans from across Florida and throughout the
United States. Together, their vision and creativity creates an outdoor gallery of indescribable art.
Visitors will have an opportunity to explore creations in painting, sculpture, jewelry, glass, ceramics, fiber and wearable art, photography, digital art, mixed-media, metalwork, woodworking and more. Artisans employ a diversity of styles and materials within each art medium.
All the artists creating these pieces will be present at the event, many represented in the nation’s most prestigious private art collections and public institutions.
Admission is free.