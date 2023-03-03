ST. PETERSBURG — They Might Be Giants will perform Tuesday, March 14, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Brooklyn originals They Might Be Giants is a beloved perpetual motion machine. The alternative rock band was established in 1982 by John Flansburgh and John Linnell.
The band’s melodic, upbeat, energetic, spontaneous, and often virtuosic show delivers in a way most live acts can’t. As it enters their fourth decade of music-making, the band continues to burnish their legendary status by actively recording their original songs and touring internationally. It has made more than 20 albums, sold more than a few million and won a couple of Grammys.
They Might Be Giants have always blazed an original path, kicking down the doors of alternative rock with songs like “Don’t Let’s Start” and “Ana Ng.” “Book,” their 2021 project, takes that impulse to another level. The music from “Book” teems with the same energy, melody, and inventive songcraft, but this latest effort goes even further, introducing an immersive and fascinating album experience that blends photography, design, text, and music.
True to its title, “Book” isn’t just a collection of 15 new songs: It’s a 144-page art book, created in collaboration with Brooklyn street photographer Brian Karlsson and graphic designer Paul Sahre.
Like their Dial-A-Song service, breakthrough MTV videos, and vast catalog of television work, “Book” was borne out of the duo’s relentless quest to take their music to new platforms and new places.
“At this point, the album itself might seem like a quaint idea,” said Flansburg. “Giving yourself real creative challenges keeps you moving forward.”
“Nowadays albums are often just a collection of ones and zeroes,” Linnell said. “With ‘Book’ we’re looking to make a more interesting object.”
The 15 songs that make up “Book” are classic TMBG, with inspired lyrics and airtight arrangements that stay in your head long after the final note. The idea to make “Book” an actual book came from Flansburgh’s conversations with Sahre, a frequent collaborator on TMBG album covers, music videos, and the Dial-A-Song app.
“Paul and I had talked to a publisher about a visual history of They Might Be Giants in a big coffee-table format,” Flansburgh said. “It seemed daunting, so I suggested breaking it into smaller, more doable parts. I’ve always been a fan of street photography like Helen Levitt and Robert Frank. That style can complement lyrics very well.”
With the entire “Book” project, They Might Be Giants continue to refine their songwriting while expanding the scope of their work.
“It’s optimistic for us to put out something like this,” Linnell said. “We’re still here, and we’re going to be here when the dust settles, too.”