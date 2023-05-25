ST. PETERSBURG — Waterparks will perform Saturday, June 3, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $26.50 in advance and $28 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
For as much as Waterparks is a genre-busting collective of three friends who play music, hang out, and constantly flip the script, Waterparks really represents a bigger movement.
Based in Houston, the trio — which includes Awsten Knight, Otto Wood, and Geoff Wigington — have brought vibrancy back to rock.
Waterparks might just be the biggest band of tomorrow. They reached unprecedented heights with 2021’s “Greatest Hits.” The album moved 15,000 units in the first week, cracked the Billboard Top 200, and landed in the Top 10 of the Top Alternative Albums Chart and Top Rock Albums Chart.
In its wake, they eclipsed half-a-billion streams. Beyond acclaim from Rolling Stone, MTV, Kerrang!, and Alternative Press, the trio graced the cover of V Magazine and Upset Magazine. Along the way, they sold out various headline tours.
The band signed with Fueled by Ramen in 2022, and their fifth studio album, “Intellectual Property,” was released in April 2023.