TBN's top weekend diversions

Fashion by Cynthia Linville will be on display Saturday, Aug. 24, during the Wearable Art Fashion Show in Dunedin.

Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.

Our Top 5

• Wearable Art Fashion Show, Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m., at Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. For information and ticket prices, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.

• “Titanic — The Musical,” through Sept. 1, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.

• The Artimus Pyle Band, Friday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $24.50 to $39.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Peace of Woodstock, Friday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.

• Synia Carroll and Theo Vanetin, Sunday, Aug. 25, 3 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.

Other weekend events

Clearwater

• “Rabbit Hole,” by David Lindsay-Abaire; through Sept. 1, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $21. For tickets and information, call 727-437-2363 or visit www.wcplayers.com.

St. Petersburg

• Elizabeth A. Baker: Intersect; Thursday, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.

• The Dukes of Juke and Blue Dice, Saturday, Aug. 24, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.

Tampa

• Beck and Cage the Elephant, Thursday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.

• Florida Georgia Line, Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.

Tarpon Springs

• Sponge Docks Arts & Crafts Festival, Saturday, Aug. 31, Sunday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 2, along Dodecanese Boulevard on the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. Hours will be Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association. For information, visit spongedocks.net.

