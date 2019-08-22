TBN's top weekend diversions

Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• Wearable Art Fashion Show, Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m., at Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. For information and ticket prices, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.
• “Titanic — The Musical,” through Sept. 1, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• The Artimus Pyle Band, Friday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $24.50 to $39.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Peace of Woodstock, Friday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Synia Carroll and Theo Vanetin, Sunday, Aug. 25, 3 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “Rabbit Hole,” by David Lindsay-Abaire; through Sept. 1, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $21. For tickets and information, call 727-437-2363 or visit www.wcplayers.com.
St. Petersburg
• Elizabeth A. Baker: Intersect; Thursday, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• The Dukes of Juke and Blue Dice, Saturday, Aug. 24, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Tampa
• Beck and Cage the Elephant, Thursday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Florida Georgia Line, Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Tarpon Springs
• Sponge Docks Arts & Crafts Festival, Saturday, Aug. 31, Sunday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 2, along Dodecanese Boulevard on the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. Hours will be Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association. For information, visit spongedocks.net.