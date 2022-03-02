TAMPA – Musical phenomenon André Rieu will perform Monday, March 14, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $39. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Rieu — dubbed “Maestro of the Masses” by the New York Times — will return with his 70-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, the Platin Tenors and many international soloists for a fun, family-friendly and romantic evening. The concert will feature melodies from film, musicals, operas and operettas as well as traditional music.
Rieu built an empire out of a worldwide classical music touring act. Around 110 people go on the road with him each year. In 2017-2018, his American tour drew over 150,000 fans. Rieu has sold more than 40 million CDs and DVDs. “Happy Together,” his most recent album, was released in November by Universal Music. He has reached 30 No. 1 chart positions and 500 platinum awards. His YouTube videos have reached far over a billion views and over 6 million follow him on Facebook.
Rieu has been married for over 40 years and lives with his wife Marjorie in a romantic castle built in 1452 in his hometown Maastricht in the Netherlands.