A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Austin Crute, and Nicole Beharie
Director: Adamma Ebo
Rated: R
“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs — the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically and on Peacock Sept. 2 by Focus Features.
‘Wire Room’
Genre: Action
Cast: Kevin Dillon, Bruce Willis, Oliver Trevena, Texas Battle, Cameron Douglas, and Shelby Cobb
Director: Matt Eskandari
Rated: R
Action legend Bruce Willis comes out with guns blazing as Shane Mueller, a Homeland Security agent who runs the Wire Room, a high-tech command center surveilling the most dangerous criminals.
New recruit Justin Rosa (Kevin Dillon) must monitor arms-smuggling cartel member Eddie Flynn (Oliver Trevena) — and keep him alive at all costs. When a SWAT team descends on Flynn’s home, Rosa breaks protocol and contacts the gangster directly to save his life.
As gunmen break into the Wire Room and chaos erupts, Mueller and Rosa make a final, desperate stand against the corrupt agents and officials who seek to destroy evidence and kill them both.
The film is set to be released by Lionsgate Films in select theaters and VOD on Sept. 2.
‘One Way’
Genre: Action
Cast: Colson Baker, Kevin Bacon and Travis Fimmel
Director: Andrew Baird
Rated: R
No wrong turn goes unpunished in this action-packed thrill ride starring Colson Baker, Travis Fimmel, and Kevin Bacon. After stealing from the biggest mob boss in town, Freddy (Baker) is badly wounded and on the run with a one-way ticket to salvage what is left of his crime-ridden life, for one last shot at redemption with his family.
Saban Films will release the film in theaters and through video on demand on Sept. 2.
‘Peter von Kant’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Denis Ménochet, Isabelle Adjani, Khalil Gharbia, Hanna Schygulla, Stéfan Crépon, and Aminthe Audiard
Director: François Ozon
Not rated
Based on the classic Rainer Werner Fassbinder classic “The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant,” François Ozon’s unique retelling finds Peter Von Kant, a successful, famous director, who lives with his assistant Karl, whom he likes to mistreat and humiliate.
Through the great actress Sidonie, he meets and falls in love with Amir, a handsome young man of modest means. He offers to share his apartment and help Amir break into the world of cinema.
The film opens Sept. 2 in select U.S. cities.
‘Gigi & Nate’
Genre: Coming-of-age drama
Cast: Marcia Gay Harden, Charlie Rowe, Josephine Langford, Zoe Colletti, Hannah Alligood, Jim Belushi, and Diane Ladd
Director: Nick Hamm
Rated: PG-13
“Gigi & Nate” is the story of Nate Gibson (Charlie Roe), a young man whose life is turned upside down after he suffers a near-fatal illness and is left a quadriplegic.
Moving forward seems near impossible until he meets his unlikely service animal, Gigi — a curious and intelligent capuchin monkey. Although she is trained to assist Nate with his basic needs, Gigi helps Nate find what he needs most of all: hope. The film is based on true events.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 2 by Roadside Attractions.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
Genre: Fantasy
Cast: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Simon Merrells, and Peter Mullan
Rated: TV-14
Beginning in a time of relative peace, the new Amazon series features an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of Lindon, the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor and the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.
The series is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video Sept. 1.
‘Andor’
Genre: Action, adventure and science fiction
Cast: Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw
Rated: TV-14
The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
The series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Sept. 21
Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor.