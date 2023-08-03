TAMPA — Miami promoter Spase Jenkins will present “The Spase Concert” on Saturday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $65.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The concert will feature performances by such artists as Plies, Juvenile, Webbie, Goodie Mob, 8 Ball & MJG, Sukiana, Ball Greezy and more surprises to be announced.
Webster Gradney Jr. performs under the mononym Webbie. Hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he has had such hits as “Wipe Me Down,” “Independent,” and “G-Shi.” Webbie, who also has major hits with fellow Louisiana artist Lil Boosie, has been a Southern juggernaut for over 15 years now and his hits are still fan favorites.
Based in Atlanta, the platinum selling group Goodie Mob was formed in 1991 and includes CeeLo Green, Khujo, T-Mo, and Big Gipp. Ceelo has since created a platinum lane as a solo artist with hit songs like “Crazy” and “Forget You.” Goodie Mob has created some of hip-hop’s most timeless hits and has a cult following.
Juvenile comes from the Magnolia Projects of Uptown New Orleans in Louisiana. Beginning with his work with Cash Money Records, he has sold over 4 million records, with classic music that dates back to the late 1990s. Juvenile’s mature music has had fans “backing it up” since 1999. Juvenile, the businessman, has a partnership as a seafood restaurant owner in New Orleans and has been at the forefront of community awareness and positive change.
Memphis’ 8 Ball & MJG are among of hip-hop’s list of longstanding creative veterans. The pair’s hard hitting southern jams have withstood over 30 years and are still relevant today. 8 Ball & MJG still travel and perform live, with such hits as “Coming Out Hard,” “Pimp Harder” and “On Top of The World.” This legendary Memphis duo proves that good music never dies.
Born in Fort Myers, Plies debuted in 2007 with “The Real Testament,” featuring the singles "Shawty" (featuring T-Pain) and "Hypnotized" (featuring Akon). Subsequent studio albums include “Definition of Real,” “Da REAList,” and “Goon Affiliated.” Plies has since transitioned to motivational speaking and has used his spotlight to highlight ways for our community to come together.
BallGreezy is a Miami-based artist whose music keeps everyone moving on the dance floor. He has created a cult-like following in Florida and abroad. Ballgreezy has such hits as “Nice & Slow,” “Shone” and “Oooo.”