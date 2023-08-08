Following a delay, the dynamic exhibition debuts in new Dalí Dome
ST. PETERSBURG — Better late than never: After experiencing an unexpected delay, “Dalí Alive 360°” opened Aug. 3 to visitors at the Dalí Museum, 1 Dalí Blvd.
The exhibition was originally scheduled to open to the public on July 15. A few days before the grand opening, a power surge affected the air conditioning unit for the exhibit space forcing the museum to postpone the event.
The new immersive exhibition celebrates the life and creative genius of Dalí, one of the most influential and inventive artists of the modern era. This world premiere exhibition is a multi-sensory art experience that promises to envelop visitors in 360 degrees of light and sound, within a monumental new museum space — The Dalí Dome. According to the museum, visitors step into the mesmerizing world of Dalí, as art comes to life like never before.
“Dalí Alive 360°” at The Dalí Dome is an optional $15 add-on experience to the $29 gallery admission ticket, for all guests. The combined $44 ticket includes a “Dalí Alive 360˚” show time, access to The Dalí’s permanent collection, special exhibition galleries, theater, “Dreams of Dalí” virtual reality experience, “Dalí Lives” experience, the museum store, Café Gala and more. Gallery admission discounts are available for seniors, students, children and more.
Visit TheDali.org/Tickets to purchase timed tickets.
The dynamic animations of Dalí’s works featured in “Dalí Alive 360°” illuminate the challenges and triumphs of his artistic career and provide visitors the sensation of stepping into the life of Dalí himself. The experience immerses the visitor in Dalí’s surreal landscapes, iconic melting clocks and mind-bending illusions with touchpoints from the artist’s childhood in Spain, through his introduction to the surrealist circles in Paris, his refuge in America and finally his return to Spain. Each of these eras of the artist’s life prompted a response from Dalí, leading to his constant reinvention.
Constructed in the museum’s Avant-garden, the climate-controlled dome’s steel framework stands 39 feet tall and 60 feet in diameter. It is designed to withstand pressures from hurricane winds and storm surges. Inside the dome, the projection-mapped digital images will dynamically display from the floor to the top of the structure. “Dalí Alive 360°” continues the museum’s journey as a leader in cutting-edge cultural experiences furthering The Dalí’s mission to present the life and works of the artist in engaging, accessible ways.
“Dalí Alive” was co-produced by the museum and Grande Experiences — the creator of “Van Gogh Alive” and a world leader in the creation and display of multi-sensory, immersive experiences. “Dalí Alive 360°” is a customized experience with imagery created specifically for the 360-degree environment of “The Dalí’s Dome” by Omnispace360, the creator of immersive environments as seen at Austin City Limits and six Super Bowls.
About The Dalí Museum
The Dalí Museum, located in downtown St. Petersburg, is home to more than 2,400 works representing every moment and medium of Salvador Dalí’s creative life. The Dalí’s digital experiences have received national and international awards for creative innovation. The museum is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to preserve Dalí’s legacy for generations to come and serve as an active resource in the cultural life of the community and the world at large. The Dalí is open daily. For information, visit TheDali.org.