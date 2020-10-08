Coffee & Conversation kicks off new season — virtually
DUNEDIN — The Coffee & Conversation series, sponsored by the Dunedin Fine Art Center’s Sterling Society, will return in a new virtual incarnation Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 12 noon on Zoom.
Preregistration is required. Login details will be provided for all those who register at www.dfac.org. This year’s series is sponsored by Dianne Wheatley Giolotti.
Due to the continuing pandemic, this year’s series will meet virtually instead of meeting at Dunedin Fine Art Center. To launch this year’s Coffee & Conversation, organizers turn to the center’s current “Between | Us” exhibition for inspiration. Partners Carol Dameron and Herb Snitzer will be the featured guests.
Dameron, a painter and printmaker, will be sharing new paintings, which blend narrative realism and the colors and feel of old Florida postcards. Snitzer, a renowned photographer, will share a documentary by Ethan Early for an overview of his work and then talk about a new civil-rights diptych he is working on.
Dameron began her formal art education at the Sophie Newcomb College of Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, continuing at the Louvre Museum and The Centre Americain in Paris. Further studies at the Ecole des Beaux Arts in Dijon, France and an appointment to the Rietveld Academie in Amsterdam led to four years of landscape and plein air paintings in the countryside of southern Portugal.
Her paintings and drawings are in the collection of the Polk Museum in Lakeland, and the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg. Dameron has more than 50 commissions to date from society portraiture to allegorical triptychs and murals as well as numerous private collectors. She had a retrospective this past February at the Octagon Gallery. Dameron taught anatomy and figure drawing at the Morean Arts Center from 1992-2004. She currently offers a class entitled “Do You Want to Paint Better?” at the Studio @620.
Snitzer has 62 years of work fine art and photojournalism. He is the author of seven books, covering issues of music, early radical education and photojournalism. He is a former LIFE photographer. He says he was part of that early movement of photographers who roamed the streets, day and night in New York City, looking for ways to express what they wanted to say about the chaos of the world in mid-20th century.
For Snitzer, it was about meeting such photographic luminaries as W. Eugene Smith, Gordon Parks, Cornell Capa and the great Edward Steichen, director of photography at The Museum of Modern Art. Each in their own way contributed to his early development as a photographer.
His work has remained inner-directed these past 15 years, yet he continues to look outward to see the injustices and inequalities that surround him. He has tried, in his own measured way, to visually comment on what he sees and believe about the world within which he lives.
Reel Treble to play Scottish Cultural Center
DUNEDIN — Haggis Celtic Concerts will present Reel Treble Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., at the Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin.
Tickets are $20 and are available online at www.eventbrite.com. For information about the Scottish Cultural Center, visit www.sas-dunedin.org.
Reel Treble, a new trio of multi-instrumentalists from Dallas, Texas, features Antonio Santiago on tenor banjo, mandolin and guitar; Keyreel Raskolenko on fiddle; and Joseph Carmichael accompanying on flute, guitar and whistle.
The band is headed to this year’s Celtoberfest in Bradenton. They will be moving seamlessly from Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton and old-time tunes with a mix of Celtic and American fusion for all ages.
The Dunedin Haggis Celtic Concert Series was created to bring the best of Scottish and Irish traditional music to Dunedin. According to a press release, the safety of attendees is the first concern of event organizers. Tickets will be limited and the audience will be spread out for social distancing. The center has been sterilized and precautions will be taken. Masks will be required.
Whisky, Wine & Song set
DUNEDIN — The Scottish American Society of Dunedin will present Whisky, Wine & Song Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., at the Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin.
Ticket prices are $15 for the designated driver option; $35 for the beer and wine option; and $45 for the whisky tasting option. Tickets may be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com. For information about the Scottish Cultural Center, visit www.sas-dunedin.org.
For those who select the whisky tasting option, three choice whiskies and a special dram toast are included with light bites served by the Honu Restaurant. Music will be provided by local Celtic crooner Cage O'Hanlon. Piping and Scottish Highland Dancing demonstrations also will be presented. For the designated driver option, light bites and unlimited nonalcoholic beverages will be available.
All tickets include day membership to the Scottish American Society of Dunedin.
Event organizers are following CDC guidelines for social distancing. Attendees must wear a mask. The facility is clean and sanitary.