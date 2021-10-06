LARGO — Albert Cummings will take the stage Saturday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Special guest Jimmy Griswold also will perform. Tickets start at $14.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
According to a biography provided by Aristo PR, Cummings grew up playing five string banjo and listening to bluegrass in Massachusetts. A change in direction came the day he saw Stevie Ray Vaughan perform in 1987: Cummings abruptly switched to guitar for good.
Since his 2003 debut album “From the Heart” produced by Vaughan’s rhythm section Double Trouble, Cummings has provided some of the most powerful blues music of the 21st century, including numerous highly praised releases for Blind Pig Records. Blind Pig’s best-selling artist, Cummings’ energetic live shows are proof that he is one tough act to follow. He has shared the bill with music legends B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Charlie Musselwhite, Double Trouble, John Hammond, Susan Tedeschi, Johnny Winter, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, the Neville Brothers, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, and Sheryl Crow among many others. Following the success of his first live record, a second was self-released in 2017. “Live at the ’62 Center” was recorded in his hometown of Willamstown, Massachusetts, and it earned Cummings a Blues Music Award nomination for Blues Rock Album.