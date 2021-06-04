CLEARWATER — Classic Albums Live will perform Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” on Friday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Released in 1973, “The Dark Side of the Moon,” is among the most critically acclaimed records in history, often mentioned as one of the greatest albums of all time. A blockbuster release, the album was promoted with two singles, “Money” and “Us and Them.” The album charted Billboard’s Top 100 albums chart and has been charted for more than 950 weeks. No album has ever spent that much time on the chart. In fact, none has ever come even close to doing so. In 2013, the album was selected for preservation in the United States National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress for being deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”
This isn’t just a cover band: Classic Albums Live forgoes the gimmickry of costumes and impersonations, putting the music first. These world-class musicians tackle iconic music, concentrating solely on recreating it as you remember it from the original recording. The attention to detail is staggering — every sound from the album is re-created live on stage by world-class musicians assembled for each album presentation.