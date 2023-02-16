TAMPA — The Judds: The Final Tour is continuing on in 2023 thanks to the overwhelming support of fans. The tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Friday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m., for a performance at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $25.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
A first run of the tour saw generations of Judds fans singing along to the duo's most enduring and beloved hits, and Wynonna Judd — assisted by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Martina McBride and others — is returning for a second run.
“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support,” said Judd, whose mother and former singing partner, Naomi Judd, died in April. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly. I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to the Judds music, and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving.
“The decision to add 15 more shows was a no-brainer for me. The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song,” she said. “What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever. In my 39 years of performing, these shows have truly been some of my absolute favorite experiences ever and I look forward to making new memories with the fans and guest artists in 2023.”
Judd will be joined by Brandi Carlile and Martina McBride when she performs at Amalie Arena.
Wynonna and Naomi Judd featured an acoustic sound and unmistakable harmonies behind Wynonna’s powerful lead vocals. The Judds are often celebrated for a rarely interrupted stretch of 14 No. 1 hits when every single landed in the Billboard Top 10.
The Judds dominated touring in the 1980s with 20 Top 10 hits. They have sold more than 20 million albums and blazed a trail for duos and women who have followed them.
The Judds have 16 gold, platinum and multi-platinum albums and longform videos, led by the albums “Why Not Me” and “The Judds Greatest Hits.” Their stripped-back style revived the popularity of acoustic sounds in country music and opened up the genre for more traditional approaches.