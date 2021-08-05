A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘The Suicide Squad’
- Genre: Action and superhero
- Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi
- Director: James Gunn
- Rated: R
Welcome to the hell that is Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the United States of America — where the worst super-villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out … even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X.
Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.
Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Col. Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave … and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead, whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself.
If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them — all of them.
The film is set to be released theatrically Aug. 5 by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will also be available on the streaming service HBO Max for a month starting the following day.
‘Vivo’
- Genre: Animated musical comedy
- Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos González, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, and Gloria Estefan.
- Director: Kirk DeMicco
- Rated: PG
“Vivo” follows a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear,” voiced by Miranda), who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively square with his beloved owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos). Though they may not speak the same language, Vivo and Andrés are the perfect duo through their common love of music.
But when tragedy strikes shortly after Andrés receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan), inviting her old partner to her farewell concert with the hope of reconnecting, it’s up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could: A love letter to Marta, written long ago, in the form of a song. Yet in order to get to Marta, who lives a world apart, Vivo will need the help of Gabi (Ynairaly Simo) — an energetic tween who bounces to the beat of her own offbeat drum to fulfill his owner’s wishes.
The film was released to select theaters July 30 and is scheduled for a digital release on Netflix on Aug. 6.
‘Naked Singularity’
- Genre: Comedy and drama
- Cast: John Boyega, Olivia Cooke, Bill Skarsgård, Ed Skrein, Linda Lavin and Tim Blake Nelson
- Director: Chase Palmer
- Rated: R
An idealistic young New York City public defender burned out by the system, on the brink of disbarment, and seeing signs of the universe collapsing all around him, decides to rob a multimillion drug deal of one of his clients.
The film is scheduled for limited release Aug. 6, prior to video on demand Aug. 13 by Screen Media Films.
‘John and the Hole’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Charlie Shotwell, Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Ehle, and Taissa Farmiga
- Director: Pascual Sisto
- Rated: R
In this enigmatic and unsettling meditation on adolescent angst, 13-year-old John (Charlie Shotwell) discovers an unfinished bunker while exploring the neighboring woods — a deep hole in the ground. Seemingly without provocation, he drugs his affluent parents (Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Ehle) and older sister (Taissa Farmiga), holding them captive within the bunker. As they anxiously wait for John to free them from the hole, the boy returns home, where he can finally enjoy and explore a newfound independence. Exploring the difficult passage from childhood freedom to adult responsibility, “John and the Hole” is both a slow-burn psychological thriller and meditative coming-of-age fable, anchored by a chilling lead performance from Shotwell.
The film is scheduled to be released Aug. 6 by IFC Films.
‘Swan Song’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Udo Kier, Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans, Michael Urie, Ira Hawkins, and Stephanie McVay
- Director: Todd Stephens
- Not rated
Legendary actor Udo Kier stars as retired hairdresser Pat Pitsenbarger, who escapes the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio, nursing home after learning of his former client's dying wish for him to style her final hairdo.
Soon, Pat embarks on an odyssey to confront the ghosts of his past — and collect the beauty supplies necessary for the job. “Swan Song” is a comical and bittersweet journey about rediscovering one’s sparkle, and looking gorgeous while doing so.
The film is scheduled for a limited release Aug. 6, prior to video on demand Aug. 13 by Magnolia Pictures.
‘Bring Your Own Brigade’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Lucy Walker
- Rated: R
In early November 2018, raging wildfires killed 88 residents and destroyed tens of thousands of homes in the cities of Malibu and Paradise, two very different California communities.
In her new verité documentary, two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lucy Walker captures the heroism and horror of that unfathomable disaster. Her character-driven exposé also answers a question humanity can no longer afford to ignore: Why are catastrophic wildfires increasing in number and severity around the world, and can anything be done to lessen the staggering death and destruction they cause?
Drawing on hundreds of hours of astonishing wildfire footage and featuring interviews with survivors, firefighters and scientists, the film reveals that short of solving global warming there are numerous, often simple steps that can be taken to not only mitigate the catastrophic devastation caused by wildfires, but restore health and balance to woodlands that have been mismanaged for far too long. But does society have what it takes to put aside short-term interests and outmoded thinking to confront a crisis that’s quite literally burning our world to the ground?
The film is scheduled for limited release Aug. 6, prior to digital streaming on Paramount+ Aug. 20 by CBSN Films.
‘The Last Matinee’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Luciana Grasso, Ricardo Islas, Julieta Spinelli, Franco Duran and Pedro Duarte
- Director: Maxi Contenti
- Not rated
The audience attending the last showing of a horror film in a small downtown cinema are terrorized by a murderer who begins to pick them off, one by one. The only person to notice that something strange is going on is the projectionist’s daughter.
Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting will release the Uruguay-Argentinian horror film in select theaters Aug. 6, and on video on demand, digital and DVD Aug. 24.