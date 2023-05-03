ST. PETERSBURG — Comedian Brian Regan is on the road in 2023 visiting 30 cities, and the tour includes a show on Friday, May 12, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $48. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Since 2005, Regan’s non-stop theater tour has visited the most beautiful venues in North America. Produced by Live Nation, the current series of shows kicked off Dec. 31 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Regan premiered his second Netflix stand-up special, “Brian Regan: On the Rocks,” in February 2021. His first Netflix special, “Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers,” premiered to top reviews in November 2017, and is also available as a vinyl album.
In 2021, Regan returned for his third season in Peter Farrelly’s TV series “Loudermilk,” which is streaming on Amazon Prime. Farrelly personally cast Regan in the series alongside Ron Livingston, Anja Savcic, Will Sasso and Mat Fraser. Regan received praise for his portrayal of Mugsy, a recovering addict who is estranged from his family.
Regan stars in his own Netflix series, “Stand Up and Away! With Brian Regan,” which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. Regan and Jerry Seinfeld were executive producers of the four-episode original half-hour series, which combines sketch and stand-up comedy.
In 2015, Regan made history with his stand-up special, “Brian Regan: Live from Radio City Music Hall,” as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history. Regan made his London debut in February 2019 at the Leicester Square Theatre. He made his Kennedy Center debut with two sold-out shows in March 2019.
A current regular on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Regan previously was a regular guest on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” making 28 appearances on the CBS show.