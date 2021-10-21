TAMPA — Matt Schofield will take the stage Saturday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $30. This show is for ages 21 and older. Visit theatticyborcity.com.
Though he holds a British passport and is an inductee of the British Blues Hall of Fame, Schofield has been making his mark globally as one of the top players in the new class of six string wunderkinds.
Born in the industrial city of Manchester and raised among the rolling hills and locked-in-time Cotswolds, Schofield began playing guitar at the age of 12.
“My dad relocated to America, but before he left he gave me a B.B. King video,” Schofield said in a statement released by Mascot Label Group. “I watched it before school every day. It was three or four tracks from a concert. Later, when I was in California with my father, he showed me B.B. King with Albert Collins and Stevie Ray Vaughan on video.”
The effect on the impressionable youth was instantaneous.
“It was like: I've got to do this,” he continued. “There's something about the way the three of them were jamming. B.B. really was majestic. As an 11- or 12-year-old watching him, I was mesmerized but didn't think there was any way I could ever do that. It was too special. But when I saw Stevie Ray Vaughan playing with him, I thought maybe I could. Stevie made it seem accessible to people. I taught myself, working my way through my dad’s great blues record collection. I did my first gig age 13, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
After five studio albums and a solid 10 years of touring with his own band, Schofield has broader concepts he wants to explore.
“Remaining open to where the music might take me while maintaining the excitement that improvising and collaborating with talented musicians allow, is key to me,” the musician said. “My inspiration and goals came from many places: My influences old and new, including musicians I have wanted to collaborate with for years. Things I still feel I hadn't fully realized on previous studio records, and a need to keep pushing myself. It all meets at the place where I'm heading now. I’m always aiming to go as far as possible to capturing the same connection with the listener that I aim to make at a live show or on record. That’s the goal. Capturing that special moment.”
Schofield is signed to the Mascot Label Group, which is home to some of the world’s most respected guitarists.