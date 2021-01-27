SAFETY HARBOR — Charlie Mars will perform Friday, Jan. 29, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com/events/183734. Social distancing is being practiced at the venue. Event organizers ask attendees to wear a face mask and follow safety guidelines. Those who feel sick should stay home.
According to Silverleaf Booking, Mars has been a journeyman artist with all the ups and downs that entails. The Mississippi-based vocalist, guitarist and singer-songwriter’s credentials include major label releases and high-profile gigs opening for the likes of R.E.M., KT Tunstall, Citizen Cope and Steve Earle. “Beach Town,” his most recent release from Rockingham Records, is a follow-up to 2014’s “The Money” and its predecessor, “Blackberry Light,” released in 2012.
Mars has spent the last decade building upon the distinctive musical approach first mined on his 2009 breakthrough “Like a Bird, Like a Plane,” employing supple grooves and ambient Daniel Lanois-inspired production to enhance the elemental force of his classic songwriting influenced by the likes of Bob Marley, Bill Withers and Dire Straits. With his songs, the troubadour often seeks to offer insight and a path to self-awareness and transcendence via a gracefully beatific distillation of folk, rock, and smooth acoustic soul.
“This music takes my mind to a place that allows me to see more clearly where I’m falling short,” Mars said. “It takes my mind to a reflective place. It makes me sentimental about my past, my present, my future. It has a way of humanizing me and helping me shed some of the things that get in my way.”
Currently residing in Oxford, Mississippi, Mars was at a professional standstill before “Like a Bird, Like a Plane.” With “no manager, no agent, no band and no money,” he doggedly developed a sonic style uniquely his own, a sound informed less by traditional rock than by sinewy and soulful rhythms that seemed to bubble up from within his soul.
“We stumbled upon this percussive, atmospheric tone that, as far as I’m concerned, was different from anything else out there,” Mars explained. “I thought, ‘This is my sound. This is what separates me from the things that I’m hearing elsewhere and I want to explore that further.’”
Mars kickstarted his second act by spending much of the next two years on the road; growing an increasingly fervent following while slowly compiling a sheaf of new songs. Recording sessions for “Blackberry Light” officially got underway in August 2011 at Austin’s Texas Treefort Studios, with Mars once again accompanied by many of his cohorts, including producer Billy Harvey, keyboardist John Ginty, bassists George Reiff and Dave Monzie, and drummers J.J. Johnson and Dony Wynn.
That stripped down framework comprises a stark and cinematic sound inspired in part by producer Daniel Lanois’ famed collaborations with Bob Dylan, Ron Sexsmith, and Emmylou Harris. With its sparse instrumentation and focus on transcendent grooves and ambient space, the minimalist approach serves to add maximum intensity to Mars’ already powerful songwriting.
“It’s not just less is more,” Mars said. “Less can be massive. When you find that special place of less, everything just opens up. Sometimes I’ll think we’re doing so little, we should do more, but then it’s like, let’s do less and see what happens.”
Like any songwriter worth his salt, Mars employs his art as a channel towards personal discovery, candidly exploring all the human limitations — from pride and fear to cynicism self-doubt — that stand in the way of his attaining true happiness.