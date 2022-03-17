SAFETY HARBOR — Singer-songwriter Melanie will perform Sunday, March 27, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com.
She may be best known for her hit single “Brand New Key,” but Melanie first shot to stardom with an unforgettable appearance at the Woodstock Festival in 1969. A year earlier, she released “Born to Be,” her debut album, on Buddah Records. The album featured nine tracks written by Melanie as well as a cover of “Mr. Tambourine Man” by Bob Dylan.”
According to legend, her performance at Woodstock prompted the now common phenomenon of signaling an artist for an encore by holding up some form of light. At Woodstock, attendees used candles and lighters. These days, flashlights and mobile phones are generally substituted.
The incident inspired Melanie to pen “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain),” which appeared on her third album. The album also included several cover songs, including James Taylor’s “Carolina in My Mind” and “Ruby Tuesday,” by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.
In the early 1970s, Melanie’s singles “Brand New Key,” “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain),” “Peace Will Come,” “Look What They’ve Done to My Song, Ma” and “Ruby Tuesday” achieved chart success with “Brand New Key” reaching No. 1 and remaining in the charts for 18 weeks in 1971. In the United States, Melanie has had 13 Top 40 hits, including three No. 1 hits.
Melanie’s long list of achievements includes being the first female performer to have three Top 40 hits concurrently with “Brand New Key,” “The Nickel Song” and “Ring the Living Bell.” She also was the first solo rock artist to appear before the General Assembly of the United Nations.
Among her other firsts:
• The first solo/pop/rock artist ever to appear at Carnegie Hall
• The first solo/pop/rock artist ever to appear at the Metropolitan Opera House
• The first solo female artist who sold out the Amsterdam Concertgebouw
In 1972, Melanie was made an official UNICEF ambassador. She continued to record and release new music through the 1970s, includes albums such as “Leftover Wine” (1970), “The Good Book” (1971), “Gather Me” (1971), “Garden in the City” (1972), “Stoneground Words” (1972), “Madrugada” (1974), “Photograph” (1976) and “Ballroom Streets” (1979).
In the 1980s, she released “Arabesque” in 1982, “Seventh Wave” in 1983 and “Am I Real or What” in 1985. Melanie performed at the 20th anniversary of Woodstock in 1989, when Jimi Hendrix's father introduced her to the crowd.
She has sold more than 80 million records, and her songs have been covered by singers as diverse as Cher, Dolly Parton and Macy Gray. In the meantime, she's raised a family, won an Emmy, opened a restaurant and written a musical about Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane.
Melanie celebrated her 75th birthday in February. She has always known her calling in life was to entertain. Audiences have welcomed her to the stage for more than 50 years, and she continues to perform today.