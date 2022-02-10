DUNEDIN — The 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in Dunedin.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.
The two-day outdoor event will showcase a variety of unique gifts. Nature-inspired jewelry and art, candles and cups, handmade soaps and thousands of other affordable, creative creations will be available all weekend from more than 200 craft artisans.
Presented by American Craft Endeavors, the fun, outdoor craft festival offers a chance for residents and visitors to peruse and shop for practical and whimsical works of quality crafts in the pedestrian-friendly setting of downtown Dunedin. The event is pet friendly for leashed animals, and includes a full green market of live plants, handmade soaps, delicious edibles and more. Each artisan is on-site during the entire festival, allowing patrons to meet and to discover the techniques and inspirations behind each piece.
This juried outdoor craft extravaganza features a vast array of artistic media, including folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles, cork assemblage, fabric design, fiber quilts, waxwork and glass, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, painted wood, plaster craft, stained glass.
The original crafts are handmade in America with prices set to suit all budgets.
Jewelry artist Rhonda Manning joins the presenters in Dunedin. Manning is known for her hammered aluminum jewelry that is inspired by nature. Her pieces feature botanical elements or whimsical creatures such as sea turtles and hummingbirds.
“Each piece begins with a simple strand of aluminum wire which is shaped and hammered to produce a strong finished piece,” Manning explains on her website. “The process of hammering also allows me to give the piece a little extra dimension through variations in the width of the wire due to the force of hammering. This comes in handy particularly for botanical pieces when I want to accentuate the tips of a flower petal or the edges of leaves.”
Many of her pieces are then accented with stained glass and semiprecious stones.
Among those crafters selected to be part of this year’s festival is Seminole resident Barrie West.
West is a regular at American Craft Endeavors shows who has more than 30 years of experience as a professional artist. She has participated in art shows for more than 20 years, specializing in underwater, beach and Harley Davidson motorcycle scenes as well as light switches and murals. She works mainly with acrylic paint to create intense personal moments masterfully created on murals, canvas and other media.
According to West’s profile from American Craft Endeavors, she is “in her studio literally from sunrise to sunset.” Her dedication to her work is shown through every piece of her art.
“My philosophy of life and art are the same, to create and enjoy,” West says in the press release. “It’s important to me that my art bring joy and happiness to all.”
For information about West’s work, visit www.facebook.com/beachartbybarrie/.
Cheryl Grogan, a Tampa resident, is among the craft artisans taking part in the two-day festival.
According to Grogan’s artist statement on her website, she enjoyed painting and drawing as a kid growing up in Massachusetts.
“I pretty much majored in art through junior high and high school,” she explains. “I attended Southeastern Massachusetts University in Dartmouth and then joined the Army for four years in the ’80s. It was a great experience and I lived in Europe for two years and really got to travel and take lots of pics and meet interesting people in between working.”
After her stretch in the military, Grogan relocated to Tampa and finished her BFA with a concentration in photography.
“I loved spending time in the darkroom,” she says. “Being a veteran and broke college student in the late ’80s, I got hired by the post office while finishing my degree at the University of South Florida.”
While working at the post office, Grogan started freelancing, painting murals, and showing her photos in galleries. She also started painting again. After testing the waters for a year, she decided it was time to jump ship and head out on my own.
“I have been self-employed for approximately 15 years now,” she says. “I do art shows in Florida now and the southeast. I also paint murals and enjoy commissioned works as well. I paint architecture and cool car portraits.”
St. Petersburg’s Don and Cristina Williams are also scheduled to take part in this year’s festival. These two pottery artists create beautiful raku ceramic pieces. Each one is thrown by hand and totally unique. The Williams frequent many pottery shows, arts and crafts shows and galleries around Florida.
“I was born to do art,” Don said in an email. “I love it, live it and love to share with others. I have been doing pottery almost 30 years now. My wife Cristina is very talented as well and we do a lot of collaborative pieces like our penguins and cats. People can see us and our work at the many shows we do around Florida with Howard Alan Events and American Craft Endeavors.”
The Williamses collaborate on each piece they create, perfecting their skills in the ancient Japanese art of shino glaze, a process that has not changed in centuries, yet yields a different effect with each finished piece. They welcome the opportunity to meet and speak with art enthusiasts and potential investors.