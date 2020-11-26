TAMPA — If 2020 has taught the world anything, it is that nothing is set in stone. The best laid plans of mice, men and producing artistic directors often go awry.
With any luck, the most recent calendar outlined by David Jenkins — who is both a co-founder and the producing artistic director at Jobsite Theater — will play out precisely as planned. Jenkins recently announced Jobsite’s upcoming mainstage season.
Jobsite Theater is the independent, not-for-profit theater company in residence at the Shimberg Playhouse at the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa. With a steadfast commitment to the health and safety of artists, staff, and guests, the theater continues to react to the pandemic in a responsible way. It moved its production of “Dr. Ride’s American Beach House” and “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” from the fall of 2020 to the fall of 2021. Passholders will be notified of the new dates. The theater intends to resume its suspended production of “Doubt: A Parable” to kick off the 2021 mainstage season.
According to Jenkins, the plans have been carefully refined over the past two months as Jobsite worked closely with its partners at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in a slow, methodical re-opening process.
“We returned to live performances in October on their Riverwalk Stage with outdoor performances before moving into the reconfigured-for-distance Jaeb Theater,” Jenkins said.
On Nov. 15, Jenkins posted Jobsite’s plan for 2021 on the theater’s website.
“2020 has clearly changed the world, and we’ve done our best to change with it,” Jenkins writes. “We’ve learned a lot: about how we work, about who we are and who we want to be, and about this community.”
With those lessons taken to heart and a renewed sense of purpose, Jobsite is ready to forge ahead with the next phase.
“We’re excited to bring you a show that had already generated a lot of buzz even before opening night was suspended in March, a gut-busting irreverent comedy that was a huge hit on Broadway, our first Shakespeare history play, a hilariously outlandish musical based on a creepy German children’s book, a new play by one of the nation’s most original new voices, and a darkly delicious Halloween treat that closes out our year,” Jenkins states.
The first two-thirds of 2021 is scheduled in the reconfigured-for-distance Jaeb Theater.
Following is a look at what Jobsite has in store for theatergoers:
• “Doubt: A Parable,” by John Patrick Shanley — Jan. 13-31, 2021. A priest, a nun, an accusation — but no proof. This Pulitzer- and Tony-winning drama about what may or may not have happened with a student in a Bronx parochial school shoves the certainty of faith into a shadow of a doubt. Time Out NY hails this ambiguous turn of events as “an eloquent and provocative investigation of truth and consequences; a gripping mystery, tightly written.”
• “Hand To God,” by Robert Askins — Feb. 24 through March 14, 2021. Meek and mild Jason takes solace in the Christian Puppet Ministry after the death of his father. When his originally soft-spoken puppet Tyrone takes on a shocking personality then possesses his arm, Jason unwittingly throws the town of Cypress, Texas, into a tizzy. Jason’s complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door, and — most especially — his mother weather further turbulence at the hands of Tyrone’s dangerously irreverent personality. Hand to God explores the fragile nature of faith, morality and the ties that bind us.
• “Henry V,” by William Shakespeare — April 7-25, 2021. England’s in tumult and who ascends the throne but playboy prince Hal — an untested royal who spent his youth slumming around London. Now crowned King Henry V, he must win the respect of a nation and lead his country to greatness in an epic battle with arch-nemesis France. Henry gathers his troops and marches abroad only to find himself outgunned and outmanned. In the face of death, Henry must also face himself. Can he become the king his country needs? Henry’s timeless tale is told in a razor-sharp cutting using 8 actors, an original blistering industrial score, and high-def video — transforming Shakespeare’s work into a modern, mesmerizing spectacle of tension, nationalism, and excitement.
A streaming option for middle and high schools will be made available, continuing our commitment to educational outreach that also includes virtual delivery of pre- and post-show classroom visits, Q&A’s, talkbacks, and workshops.
• “Shockheaded Peter,” created for the stage by Julian Crouch and Phelim McDermott — June 9-27, 2021. The production features original music by The Tiger Lillies and is based on “Struwwelpeter” by Heinrich Hoffmann. A little bit Edward Gorey, a little bit Nightmare Before Christmas, Shockheaded Peter is the phantasmagorical musical staging of Heinrich Hoffman’s dark, mildly-terrifying 19th-century German children’s book Struwwelpeter. The show illuminates graphic cautionary tales about a cast of disobedient children like Young Harriett and her pyrotechnic tendencies, little Conrad and his insatiable thumb-sucking and a handful of other misbehaving youngsters who come to untimely and hilariously horrific ends.
By next fall, Jobsite expects to be ready to move back into the Shimberg Playhouse for its final two 2021 shows:
• “Dr. Ride’s American Beach House,” by Liza Birkenmeier — Sept. 8 through Oct. 3, 2021. It’s 1983, the evening before Dr. Sally Ride’s historic space flight. A group of women friends gather on a sweltering St. Louis rooftop, each caught in their own failure-to-launch. This enticing juxtaposition thrusts the women into the space of their uncharted desires where they bump against American norms of sex and power in this intimate snapshot of queer anti-heroines.
• “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde,” adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the novella “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson — Oct. 20 through Nov. 21, 2021. On the fog-bound streets of Victorian-era London, Henry Jekyll’s experiments with exotic “powders and tinctures” have brought forth his other self: Edward Hyde, a sensualist and villain free to commit the sins Jekyll is too civilized to comprehend. When the dastardly Hyde meets a woman who stirs his interest, Jekyll fears for her life and decides to end his experiments — but Hyde has other ideas. The two sides battle each other in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse to determine who shall be the master and who his slave. This play presents a new and shocking version of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale of depravity, lust, love and horror.
Streaming options for Jobsite productions
Jobsite Theater is aware not everyone can return — or is ready to return — to a theater despite precautions taken. There are a number of contractual and economic factors that make it impossible for the theater to offer a blanket streaming option. Jobsite will, however, honor passholder exchanges from live shows to a stream, when available, upon request. Passholders already enjoy a flexible free exchange policy that accounts for a busy and uncertain lifestyle. Single ticket streaming options will be announced on a case-by-case basis throughout the season.
Those who enjoy streaming options should also support Jobsite Digital Shorts. All proceeds go directly to the artists who create the work. Jobsite has invested heavily in the JDS initiative and has releases scheduled through the end of the year, at which time the theater will re-evaluate if public interest warrants continuing into the spring.
Current health and safety policies will remain intact until further notice. In addition to physical distancing and seating rules, the theater’s precautions include mandatory face coverings at all times while inside. Other efforts include:
• Capacity of the theater has been reduced to 30%, and all additional seating has been removed from the theater.
• Tables are 11 feet apart — if you move your chair out, you’ll still be 6 feet away from your neighbor.
• Performers will be at least 8 feet away from the front row of seats.
• Temperature and health screenings for all guests, performers and employees.
• Food and drink will only be available outside the theater so that masks can be worn for the duration of the performance.
• Paperless ticketing and programs are all available in the Straz Center’s free app.
• Complimentary hand sanitizer is available throughout the Straz campus and on each table inside the theater.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.jobsitetheater.org.