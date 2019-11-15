CLEARWATER — John Oates will perform Friday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $36. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will hit the stage with the Good Road Band. Oates is one-half of Daryl Hall & John Oates, the best-selling duo of all time. Since their formation in the early ’70s, Hall & Oates have recorded 21 albums which have sold over 80 million units. They have scored multiple No. 1 records, including hits such as “Maneater,” “I Can’t Go for That” and “You Make My Dreams.” Together, they have toured the world for decades.
Since embarking on a solo career in 1999, Oates has recorded six solo albums, including “Phunk Shui,” “100 Miles of Life,” “Mississippi Mile,” a live album called “The Bluesville Sessions,” “Good Road to Follow” and his most recent, 2018’s “Arkansas.”
In 2015, he released “Another Good Road,” a DVD docu-concert that premiered on Palladia Music Channel.
Oates is a diverse musician and songwriter active in the Nashville community and beyond. He was the creator and executive producer for 7908: The Aspen Songwriters Festival at the historic Wheeler Opera House in Aspen, Colorado. In 2013, Oates teamed up with Jim James to curate the Bonnaroo Super Jam with special guests Britney Howard, Billy Idol, R. Kelly, Larry Graham and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
In April 2017 Oates released his memoir “Change of Seasons,” co-written with Chris Epting and published by St. Martin’s Press. The acclaimed title was an Amazon best seller and has been received with both outstanding critical and fan reviews. The paperback version with added content was released May of 2018.
“Arkansas,” Oates most recent record, was released in February 2018 on Thirty Tigers/PS Records. Originally inspired by the music and legacy of the legendary Mississippi John Hurt, the project expanded to encompass other artists and styles that represent the dawn of American popular music from the early 1920s and ’30s. Assembling a band of all-star Nashville musicians, Oates shines a light on music from America’s past long before the birth of rock and roll. Fresh interpretations include the Emmett Miller classic “Anytime” from 1924 as well as the Jimmie Rodgers tune “Miss the Mississippi and You,” from 1932. Reimagined traditional Delta, country blues and ragtime selections salute legendary artists like Hurt and Blind Blake.
The title track “Arkansas” and “Dig Back Deep” — both Oates original compositions — blend seamlessly with the traditional roots material. Taken together, this record becomes a retrospective of American popular song from the first half of the 20th century.
“It’s like Dixieland, dipped in bluegrass, and salted with Delta blues,” Oates said of “Arkansas.”
The album opened a path for Oates to rediscover his earliest influences.