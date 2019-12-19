National tour of ‘A Christmas Carol’ postponed until 2020
CLEARWATER — The tour bus for the Nebraska Theatre Caravan production of “A Christmas Carol” was in an accident near Waterville, Maine, on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
No critical injuries were sustained. The bus was owned and operated by Arrow Stage Lines. After collecting information and feedback from the cast and crew, Nebraska Theatre Caravan has decided to cancel the remaining dates of the national tour, including the Clearwater performance on Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
According to the Ruth Eckerd Hall Facebook page, the Nebraska Theatre Caravan will bring its production of “A Christmas Carol” to the venue next year for a performance Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020, at 7 p.m. Tickets for the Dec. 21 performance will be honored at the new date. For information, patrons are encouraged to contact Ruth Eckerd Hall by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
“While we are sad to see the tour cut short, we consider our theater a family, and the safety and physical health and wellbeing of those involved is most important,” said Kate Whitecotton, company manager. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out in support of our touring members of ‘A Christmas Carol.’ We have immense respect and deep appreciation for the performers and crew who give so much of their time and talent to share this beautiful story with theatre-goers across the U.S. each year.”
National Comedy Hall of Fame Museum opens in Holiday
HOLIDAY — The National Comedy Hall of Fame Museum recently opened its doors at 2435 U.S. 19, Holiday.
The museum features hundreds of exhibits and rare artifacts covering the history of comedy, starting from ancient Greece through present day. Visitors will find exhibits detailing the comedy industry from the era of vaudeville and radio to television and modern cinema. The facility also is home to the National Comedy Hall of Fame Museum Library, boasting a vast collection of posters, photographs, videos, books and items that are part of comedy history.
The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. General admission is $12, with discounts for seniors, veterans, AAA and children 11 and younger.
For information, call 727-944-4453 or visit nationalcomedyhalloffame.com.
Suncoast Jazz Society to host concert
CLEARWATER — The Suncoast Jazz Society will present Randy Morris and Friends in concert Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 to 5 p.m., at Cove Cay Golf Club, 2612 Cove Cay Drive, Clearwater.
For reservations, call 727-215-2938 or email jazzreservations@gmail.com. Admission is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.
Suncoast Quilting Circle to host show
ST. PETERSBURG — The Suncoast Quilting Circle will present its 19th quilt show, running Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21, at the Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Hours will be Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The show will feature more than 150 quilts, including two special exhibits showcasing St. Petersburg. One of the two special exhibits will revolve around art form and the other will offer modern interpretation. The special exhibits will be judged by John Collins, the executive director of the St Petersburg Arts Alliance. Other quilts in the general exhibit will be judged by Beverly Fine, a certified judge with the National Association of Certified Quilt Judges.
The show also will include a silent auction; presentations to veterans via the national Quilts of Valor program; educational presentations; over 36 vendor spaces; a baby sales boutique, and a special display by the Tampa Bay Surface Design Guild.
For information, visit www.suncoastquiltingcircle.org.
South Pasadena Community Band announces concerts
The South Pasadena Community Band will continue its current season with a program of marches, waltzes and selections from ballet.
Concerts will be presented Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Treasure Island Community Center, 1 Park Place, 106th Avenue in Treasure Island; and Thursday, Jan. 16, at South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Drive S., South Pasadena. Both concerts are free and start at 7:30 p.m.
The band is composed of approximately 40 musicians who volunteer their time and talent to provide these free concerts to the community.
For more information, visit southpasadenacommunityband.com or call 727-515-5407.
Seventh Annual MUSE Awards recognize five local ‘muses’
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance recently announced the 2020 Muse Award honorees.
Muse will celebrate artistic inspiration Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m., at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg. This annual benefit for the arts will recognize the breadth and beauty of art and culture in the city while paying tribute to the individuals who continue to inspire and guide St. Petersburg to its standing as an international arts destination.
The year’s honorees include the following:
- Duncan McClellan, Muse Arts Ambassador Award
- Your Real Stories: Lillian Dunlap and Jaye Sheldon, Muse Literary Arts Award
- Hal Freedman & Willi Rudowsky, Muse Patron of the Arts Award
- Suzanne Pomerantzeff, Muse Performance Arts Award
- D. Yael Kelley, Muse Visual Arts Award
The Muse Award event will be designed to complement “Art of the Stage: Picasso to Hockney,” one of the museum’s current exhibits. Proceeds from Muse benefit artists, arts education, and arts and cultural organizations through Arts Alliance programs and services. For information and to purchase tickets, visit stpeteartsalliance.org/muse.
Library to host Tim Dorsey book release event
SAFETY HARBOR — New York Times bestselling author Tim Dorsey will take part in an author event Wednesday, Jan. 8, 6:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
The event will mark the release of “Naked Came the Florida Man,” Dorsey’s latest installment of the Serge Storms series. The author returns with an entertaining tale in which the inimitable Serge A. Storms sees dead people and investigates a creepy urban myth that may be all too real.
Though another devastating hurricane is raking Florida, its awesome power can’t stop the Sunshine State’s most loyal son, Serge, from his latest scenic road trip: a cemetery tour. With his best bro Colman riding shotgun, Serge hits the highway in his ‘69 gold Plymouth Satellite, putting pedal to the metal on a grand tour of the past. Beginning in Key West, the sunshine boys’ odyssey includes a forgotten mass grave in Palm Beach County holding the remains of African Americans killed by the Great Hurricane of 1928, and the resting place of one world-famous television dolphin from the 1960s.
But one deadland — a haunted old sugar field — holds more than just the bones of those who’ve passed. For years, local children have whispered about a boogeyman hiding among the stalks. Could it be the same maniac known as Naked Florida man who’s been raising hell all over the place?
Copies of “Naked Came the Florida Man” will be available for sale and signing. For information, call 727-724-1525, ext. 4112, or visit www.SafetyHarborLibrary.com.
Comedian Jeff Foxworthy to take the stage at Hard Rock Event Center
TAMPA — Comedian Jeff Foxworthy will perform Thursday, Feb. 20, 7 and 9:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets are priced between $70 and $100. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Foxworthy is one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country. He is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and best-selling author of more than 26 books. In 2014, he was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.
Widely known for his redneck jokes, Foxworthy’s act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, a style that has been compared to Mark Twain’s.
Foxworthy was one of the judges on the new NBC comedy competition show “Bring the Funny,” which premiered last July. He also has his own comedy channel “Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup” on SIRIUSXM, which showcases the best in great American comedy.
Foxworthy’s last comedy special, “We’ve Been Thinking,” is currently available on Netflix. He also created and released a game called “Relative Insanity” which uses bits of his material for lots of game time fun.