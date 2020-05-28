CLEARWATER — Jim Messina will perform Saturday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Tickets sales began May 22. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
An undisputed expert in the fine art of making hit music, Messina’s legacy of musical genius spans five decades, three super groups, a vibrant solo career and scores of producing and engineering credits. While acting as producer/audio engineer for Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Buffalo Springfield, Messina ultimately joined the band as its bass player. When “the Springfield” disbanded in 1968, Messina and fellow bandmate Richie Furay formed Poco. With Messina on lead guitar, Poco defined a new musical genre, country rock. After three successful albums, Messina was ready for a change and left to return to his passion for producing music. He signed as an independent producer with Columbia Records.
In November 1970, the Columbia asked Messina to work with an unknown Kenny Loggins. While helping Loggins get ready for a record and touring, the two discovered that they worked well together and Messina agreed to sit in on Loggins first album. “Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina: Sittin’ In” was released in November of 1971 and an accidental duo was formed.
Over the next seven years, Loggins & Messina released eight hit albums, had scores of hit songs and sold over 16 million albums. They had become one of rock’s most successful recording duos ever, but it was time for the duo to go their separate ways.
After a series of celebrated solo acoustic tours, Messina formed a band made of acclaimed musicians who have played with him at various points in his career. His latest release, “In the Groove,” includes selected hits from all three of his previous bands, as well as several of his solo works.
Touring the country and playing sold-out shows, Messina says that he’s enjoying discovering who he is, where he’s been and, most significantly, where he’s going.