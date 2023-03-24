ST. PETERSBURG — Breakout artist Jxdn will take the stage Monday, April 3, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $26.50 in advance and $28 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Jaden Isaiah Hossler, known professionally as Jxdn, kicked off his headlining “I Hope This Never Ends Tour” in California. The outing will visit more than 35 cities over two months and follows the release of the singles “Sober,” “Freak,” and “Friends with Benefits.” The emerging rockstar currently at work on his sophomore album.
Jxdn released “Tell Me About Tomorrow,” his debut album, in July 2021 through DTA Records. Produced by Travis Barker, the album was met with wide critical acclaim. Additionally, the album hit No. 3 on Alternative New Artist Albums, No. 5 on Top New Artist Albums, and No. 11 Digital Albums on the Billboard charts.
Jxdn’s continues his ascent to rock stardom, having racked up more than 915 million global streams, multiple songs on the Billboard charts, and playing a string of major festivals — including the main stage at Lollapalooza. He also served as direct support on Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall” U.S. Tour in fall 2021.
Jxdn was included in Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood 2021 Music impact list, and Billboard’s 21 Under 21 list for the two consecutive years he was eligible in 2020 and 2021, in addition to garnering nominations for both an MTV Video Music Award and MTV Europe Music Award in 2021.