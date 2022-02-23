ST. PETERSBURG — “Art of the Garden,” a juried exhibition of original art, will open Friday, March 4, at Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The exhibition will showcase fine handcrafted work inspired by the natural beauty of gardens. According to a press release announcing the show, 50 participating artists have created 90 pieces, from fiber art and delicate jewelry to ceramic garden sculptures. The show will continue through Tuesday, April 19.
The exhibition will be judged by Jennifer O. Rominiecki, president and chief executive of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens since 2015. She possesses 20 years of experience at major New York City cultural institutions and served the New York Botanical Garden for 15 years. Earlier in her career, Rominiecki held key positions at the Metropolitan Opera and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.
Artist Duncan McClellan is one of the artists chosen for the exhibition. From his state-of-the-art glass studio and gallery in St. Petersburg’s Warehouse Arts District, his stunning “Dragonfly” vase uses a sand-carving process that enables him to place imagery on the inside and outside of blown glass.
Laurie Landry, of St. Petersburg, starts with a simple thrift store find to create a series of delightful mosaics, featuring tiny animals in garden settings. The mosaics — such as “Squirrel!” — are created using glass, ceramic tiles, pieces of vintage plates, and animals such as a squirrel, a dog and other found items. They are put together with charcoal grout and ready to hang on the wall.
A metalsmith and enamellist, Diana Hirschhorn creates contemporary jewelry. Her sterling silver, 24K gold, titanium and copper jewelry often have accents of vitreous enamel, pearls or stones. Her “Golden Ginkgo Fan Earrings” are made from enamel fired on copper with acid etching.
Mark Anderson and Keith Bucklew have been involved with Florida CraftArt since they moved to St. Petersburg.
“We are delighted to be supporters of Florida Craft Art, and to sponsor the inaugural Art in the Garden exhibit,” Anderson said. “We hope the show will motivate people to bring more objects of art into their green spaces.”
The People’s Choice Award will be presented on April 19. People can vote for their favorite work of art in the Florida CraftArt Exhibition Gallery and on Facebook. Docent tours are available upon request.
The following programs and events have been scheduled in conjunction with “Art of the Garden.”
• Wednesday, March 9, 6 p.m. — Virtual tour of the exhibit and awards presentation with judge Jennifer O. Rominiecki, president and chief executive of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
• Saturday, March 12, 5-9 p.m. Second Saturday ArtWalk and visit ArtLofts on the second floor.
• Wednesday, March 16, 6 p.m. — Discover the beauty of Florida native plants with garden expert Marquette McManus of Wilcox Nursery.
• Sunday, March 27, 2 p.m. — Enjoy a garden-inspired poetry reading with Helen Pruitt Wallace and other poets.
• Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. — Learn about Ikebana, the art of Japanese flower arranging.
• Saturday, April 9, 5-9 p.m. — Second Saturday ArtWalk and visit ArtLofts on the second floor.
• Sunday, April 10, 1-3 p.m. — Workshop: Make a macramé plant hanger with artist Elizabeth Neily. $35 fee includes all materials and a handcrafted pot by a Florida CraftArt artist. Space is limited; call FCA to register.
Florida CraftArt is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391.
Florida CraftArt is a nonprofit organization founded in 1951 and headquartered in St. Petersburg. Its mission is to grow the statewide creative economy by engaging the community and advancing Florida’s fine craft artists and their work. Fine craft art is presented in its 2,500-square-foot retail gallery and curated exhibitions are featured in its adjacent exhibition gallery. Florida CraftArt is the only statewide organization offering artists a platform to show and sell their work.