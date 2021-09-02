TAMPA — Thomas Rhett will bring the “Center Point Road Tour” to the Tampa Bay area Saturday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., with a performance at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $54.25. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
“This record is a big ol’ culmination of a decade worth of living,” said Rhett in a press release from Green Room PR. “These are the songs I wish I could have written as a 19-year-old, but I didn’t have the knowledge or the life lessons yet.”
The result of a return to his initial inspirations, some new perspectives that came from the challenges of 2020 and life in-between, “Country Again: Side A” from the Valory Music Co. is the first half of a two-part release entirely co-written by Rhett, with the second volume planned for later this year. It’s a musical and thematic return to his roots, an embrace of the sounds, stories and methods that drew the superstar singer-songwriter to country music.
It’s been a whirlwind ride for Rhett. His four albums have produced 16 multi-platinum and gold-certified No. 1 singles, nearly 10 billion streams, back-to-back Grammy nominations and Billboard 200 debuts. He’s reached the pinnacle as a performer — from being named the ACM Entertainer of the Year to appearing on Saturday Night Live — while also maintaining such a strong hand in songwriting that he has received two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period, while Old Dominion’s “Some People Do,” which he co-wrote, is nominated for a Grammy in the Best Country Song category. But after keeping up with the velocity of a multi-platinum career, Rhett felt drawn to what inspired him in the first place.
“I found myself saying ‘Let’s play a piano and write a song, let’s get some guitars out and write a song,’ because I had forgotten how to do that,” he said. “I forced myself to write titles down in my phone, to come up with melodies, learn new chords, because I really wanted to get better at the craft of songwriting.”
The song that gave the album both its title and tone started out as a joke.
“I walked into a meet-and-greet wearing cowboy boots for the first time since about 2012,” he said. “Everybody on my team looked at me like ‘Where are your sneakers?’ But it felt good to slip them back on — it felt simple and it felt right.”
Rhett announced his headlining “Center Point Road Tour” tour earlier this year. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicked off Aug. 13 with back-to-back nights in Orange Beach, Alabama. The chart-topper marks his return to the road with special guests Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett. Tickets previously purchased will be honored accordingly for rescheduled dates, while tickets for new dates are available online at LiveNation.com. For more tour information, visit www.thomasrhett.com/tour.
“I can’t even put into words what getting back out on the road means to me, my band and crew,” Rhett shared in a press release from Live Nation Entertainment. “We’ve dreamt about this moment for a long time, and I feel more rejuvenated and excited than ever to get back out there as safely as possible to connect in-person over live music again, especially with so much new material to share. There’s no feeling in the world like it — see y’all out there!”