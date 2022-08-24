ST. PETERSBURG — Country-music artist Parker McCollum will perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $42.50 in advance and $50 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Raised outside Houston in Conroe, Texas, McCollum began selling-out venues in his home state long before he released his first major-label single, “Pretty Heart.” A larger-than-life musician who blends the raw, honest songwriting of his Texas heroes with the pop-friendly polish of his Nashville contemporaries, McCollum has developed a unique sound forged from the best parts of both worlds.
McCollum’s musical tastes were influenced by his family. From his grandfather, he picked up on golden-age country icons such as Porter Wagoner and George Strait. His brother introduced him to left-of-center albums by Todd Snider, Chris Knight, and Rodney Crowell.
When most kids were playing little league baseball, McCollum was honing his skills on guitar and harmonica and writing songs.
“I wanted to be a successful country musician and a good songwriter, and I understood the path I needed to take to get there,” McCollum said. “It all comes down to respect — respecting country music, respecting those who came before you, and respecting your opportunities. At a young age, I realized how important it was to be genuine, honest, and respectful, and to outwork everybody.”
In 2020, McCollum released “Hollywood Gold,” a six-song EP that shines a light not only on his respect for country music but also his ability to breathe fresh life into familiar sounds. Produced by Jon Randall Stewart, the six songs — five of which were co-written by Parker — brim with sharp storytelling, supersized hooks, and modern-day country charisma, with Parker saluting the best parts of the genre while confidently sidestepping its cliches.
“If I’m going to sing these songs every night, I’ve got to mean the things I’m singing about,” said McCollum, whose busy tour schedule has found him playing an average of 140 shows annually for more than half a decade. “I can’t fake it.”
In 2021, McCollum released “Gold Chain Cowboy,” his third studio album. The album features 10 songs, all of which McCollum co-wrote. Prior to the album's release, "Pretty Heart" and "To Be Loved by You" were issued as singles.