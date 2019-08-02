TAMPA — Pablo Francisco will rock the house with laughter Aug. 9-11 at Tampa Improv, 1600 E. Eighth Ave., C-112, Tampa.
Show times will be Friday, 8 and 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 and 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 a person. The show is for ages 21 and older. Call 813-864-4000 or visit www.improvtampa.com.
Francisco is one of the most popular touring comedians worldwide. He has earned a reputation for his unique talent to weave together his one-of-a-kind arsenal of off-the-wall characters and spot-on impressions. Francisco draws his audience into his vivid imagination and takes them on a wild ride as they experience his spontaneous outbursts, clever insights and some of the funniest rapid-fire comedy ever unleashed.
Fans across America will have an opportunity to catch a glimpse of Francisco’s hilarious new material as he prepares to shoot a one-hour comedy special. The new special will feature some outrageously funny animation segments that only Francisco could create. His two Comedy Central one-hour comedy specials “They Put It Out There” and “Ouch!” continue to stay on the network’s most-requested list.
Francisco’s global appeal is evident in his past three Australian tours where he sold out shows in Melbourne and Sydney. Prior to that, Francisco had his second visit to the South African Comedy Festival. Francisco’s amazing international appeal catapulted him to rock star status, selling out the world-renowned Milky Way in Amsterdam.
Of his six phenomenal European tours, his stand-out performance on his third 16-city tour at the Troxy in London sold over 26,000 tickets. Francisco’s international profile continued to soar as his universal fans welcomed him for yet another multi-country tour this past fall with staggering excitement.
Francisco’s astounding popularity is not limited to the stage. His outrageously funny material and pervasive internet presence has captivated over 100 million YouTube viewers around the world. Francisco’s worldwide fan base continues to grow with over 158,000 Facebook fans and 35,000 Twitter followers.