Billed as everything from arthouse horror to stylish feminist psychological thriller, director Carlo Mirabella-Davis’ new film “Swallow” offers a fascinating and often repellant rendering of how the toxic constraints of traditional gender roles can be psychologically catastrophic.
The film stars Haley Bennett as Hunter, an aspiring artist who worked in a retail setting before meeting the man she would marry. The story opens in the early days of the couple’s life together, though it quickly becomes apparent that nothing about their relationship is meeting her expectations of “wedded bliss.” Though they live in luxury, it is clear that Hunter is discontented. Her husband Richie, portrayed by Austin Stowell, comes from a wealthy family, has earned a coveted and high-ranking position in his father’s company, and lives with Hunter in a palatial mansion bought and paid for by his parents.
It is abundantly clear that Hunter is just another possession to Richie. Whatever fleeting interest he shows in her quickly evaporates. Hunter quickly finds that she cannot bond with Richie or her in-laws.
And yet, they seem intent upon dictating every aspect of her life. That oppressive atmosphere grows only more suffocating when Hunter discovers she is pregnant.
Her loss of independence gradually leads to startling cracks in her façade as a psychological disorder from her past reemerges. Hunter’s pica first manifests itself in the film when she swallows a marble. Characterized by the persistent eating of substances such as dirt or paint that have no nutritional value, pica can at times fall into the spectrum of obsessive-compulsive related disorders. For some, the disorder causes them to eat paper or hair. Hunter’s obsession is more extreme: She swallows items such as a thumb tack and a battery.
For her, the disorder offers one last bastion of autonomy: Control over what she puts into her body.
Some scenes in “Swallow” are cringe-inducing. I honestly cannot remember a film that so often evoked enough agitation, discomfort and anxiety that I found myself wincing and turning away from the screen. Bennett’s performance is so convincing that it provokes both empathy and horror. She makes the viewer feel each twinge of pain — both the physical agony brought on by the objects that she consumes and the emotional suffering triggered by her controlling husband and in-laws.
“Swallow” digs deeper than the drama behind an unhappy marriage and Hunter’s consequential descent into personal anarchy. It follows her struggle to deviate from prescriptive gender stereotypes. Beyond the body horror and the emotional trauma, it is a story of emancipation.
“‘Swallow’ is a quasi-satirical critique of the top 1% and its malignant, patriarchal norms that are propagated throughout our government, corporations, society, and media,” Mirabella-Davis explains in production notes for the film. “Hunter, our main character, has married into this masculine world of power and success, but because of her gender and working-class background, there’s something about this gilded cage that doesn’t sit right with her. She represses this disquiet under a plaintive smile until it threatens to undo her.”
From its compassionate portrayal of mental illness to its rebuke of society’s oppressive system, “Swallow” boasts some of the most visually arresting sequences in recent cinema. The dialogue is surprisingly sparse but the storytelling is carried by solid performances and well-developed characters. Because of the subject matter, it is unlikely to be everyone’s cup of tea. “Swallow” should appeal to those with a proclivity for films that expose difficult truths about repressive gender stereotypes, autonomy and the limitations of socioeconomic status — especially when presented with enough intensity and viscera to sweep the awards at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival.