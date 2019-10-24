CLEARWATER — The 2007 film “The Bucket List” will be screened Wednesday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m., in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets are $5. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Billionaire Edward Cole (Jack Nicholson) and car mechanic Carter Chambers (Morgan Freeman) are complete strangers, until fate lands them in the same hospital room. The men find they have two things in common, a need to come to terms with who they are and what they have done with their lives and a desire to complete a list of things they want to see and do before they die. Against doctor's advice, the men leave the hospital and set out on an adventure of a lifetime.