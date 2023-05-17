CLEARWATER — Brit Floyd is returning to the stage in 2023 in the new production “50 Years of Dark Side.” The show will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday, May 30, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Celebrating 50 years of Pink Floyd’s ground-breaking and iconic musical masterpiece “The Dark Side of the Moon,” the show will feature classic tracks from the album such as “Time,” “Money,” “Us and Them,” and “The Great Gig in the Sky.”
The set list also will include other highlights from Pink Floyd’s catalogue of albums, including tracks from “The Wall,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals,” “The Division Bell,” “Meddle” and much more.
Taking to the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of all these classic Pink Floyd tracks will be the band of musicians that audiences have become familiar with worldwide over the years, featuring long time guitarist/vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, who has played over 2,500 Pink Floyd music related concerts throughout his career.
The band will also feature Ian Cattell, Edo Scordo, Eva Avila and all the other expert musicians that have joined the ranks of Brit Floyd over the course of the last decade.
Having performed over 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England, in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across, Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East, and performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall; Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.
The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute show. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning light show, iconic circular screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.