A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Scream VI’
Genre: Slasher horror
Cast: Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox
Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett
Rated: R
Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, franchise veterans return to their roles alongside newcomers Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.
The film is set to be released March 10 by Paramount Pictures.
‘65’
Genre: Science fiction, action, and thriller
Cast: Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt
Directors: Scott Beck and Bryan Woods
Rated: R
After a cataclysmic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth … 65 million years ago.
Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.
The film is scheduled to be released March 10 by Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘Champions’
Genre: Comedy and sports
Cast: Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson and Cheech Marin
Director: Bobby Farrelly
Rated: PG-13
Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of disabled players.
He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined.
The film is scheduled to be released March 10 by Focus Features.
‘Chang Can Dunk’
Genre: Sports drama
Cast: Bloom Li, Dexter Darden, Ben Wang, Chase Liefeld, Eric Anthony Lopez and Zoe Renee
Director: Jingyi Shao
Rated: PG
“Chang Can Dunk” follows Chang (Bloom Li), a 16-year-old, Asian American high school student in the marching band, who bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming. The bet leads the 5’ 8" Chang on a quest to find the hops he needs to dunk in order to impress his crush, Kristy, and finally gain the attention and respect of his high school peers. But before he can rise up and truly throw one down, he’ll have to reexamine everything he knows about himself, his friendships and his family.
The film is set to be released on Disney+ on March 10.
‘Southern Gospel’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Max Ehrich, Katelyn Nacon, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Emma Myers
Director: Jeffrey A. Smith
Rated: PG-13
Samuel Allen, a 1960's rockstar, finds himself in jail after struggling with years of anger and blame toward organized religion that has led him down a road of rebellion. In a moment of divine intervention, the judge dismisses drug charges against him under the pretense that Samuel speaks to local schools and churches about the dangers of drugs. Given a second chance, he follows in his father's footsteps to become a preacher, overcoming the influence of a powerful church leader with a personal vendetta against his family.
The film is scheduled to be released on March 10.
‘Righteous Thieves’
Genre: Action
Cast: Lisa Vidal, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Cam Gigandet, Carlos Miranda, Sasha Merci, and Brian Cousins
Director: Anthony Nardolillo
Rated: R
In this ultimate heist thrill-ride, Annabel (Lisa Vidal), a leader of a secret organization engaged in the recovery of priceless artwork, assembles a ragtag crew of art thieves to recover a Monet, Picasso, Degas, and Van Gogh stolen by Nazis during WWII and now in the possession of neo-Nazi billionaire oligarch Otto Huizen (Brian Cousins). As the planned heist approaches, loyalties are tested when the crew learns the real reason behind Annabel’s search for the long-lost paintings.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters and on demand on March 10 through Lionsgate.
‘The Magic Flute’
Genre: Musical fantasy
Cast: Jack Wolfe, Iwan Rheon, F. Murray Abraham, Amir Wilson, Stéfi Celma, Teddy Teclebrhan, Niamh McCormack, Sabine Devieilhe, Morris Robinson, and Rolando Villazón
Director: Florian Sigl
Not rated
Produced by Roland Emmerich, “The Magic Flute” is a captivating film that follows a teen on two journeys: one into a prestigious boarding school to fulfill his aspirations as a singer, and another into a parallel world filled with fantasy and adventure.
Tim (Jack Wolfe) has been dreaming his whole life about attending Mozart All Boys Music School, but already his first days there confront him with a hostile headmaster (F. Murray Abraham), the stresses of a first love, and serious doubts about the authenticity of his singing voice. When he discovers a mystical gateway in the school’s library, he is pulled into the fantastic cosmos of Mozart’s opera, “The Magic Flute,” where imagination has no limits and the Queen of the Night (Sabine Devieilhe) reigns.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters on March 10.
‘Unwelcome’
Genre: Folk horror
Cast: Hannah John-Kamen, Douglas Booth, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Colm Meaney and Kristian Nairn
Director: Jon Wright
Rated: R
A couple escapes their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to hear stories of mysterious beings who live in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden. As warned by their new neighbors, in Irish lore the Redcaps will come when called to help souls in dire need of rescue, but it’s crucial to remember that there is always a dear price to pay for their aid.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters on March 10 through Well Go USA.
‘Rewind & Play’
Genre: Documentary
Director: Alain Gomis
Not rated
In December 1969, legendary jazz pianist and composer Thelonious Monk ended his European concert tour with a performance at the Salle Pleyel in Paris. Before the show, he was invited to appear on a French television program to perform and answer questions in an intimate setting.
Using newly discovered footage from this recording, director Alain Gomis reveals the disconnect between Monk and his interviewer, Henri Renaud, whose unwittingly trivializing approach conveys the casual racism and exploitation prevalent in the music industry at large. A fascinating behind-the-scenes documentary with extraordinary rarely seen performances, “Rewind & Play” offers a unique opportunity to see Monk in a way that very few people did.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters on March 10 by Grasshopper Film.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.