TAMPA — Marc Anthony is on the road for his “Viviendo Tour” this fall and will make a stop Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $61. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. For more tour information, visit www.marcanthonyonline.com.
Anthony is one of the most influential artists of his time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture. He has received countless gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America and has been credited with over 30 Billboard chart hits and over 7.1 billion views on YouTube.
In 2019, Anthony released “Opus,” his first new studio album in six years on Magnus Media/Sony Latin Music. “Opus” is his eighth salsa album in the 26 years since “Otra Nota,” released in 1993, established him. In addition to winning the 2020 Grammy Best Tropical Album, “Opus” has earned Anthony a No. 1 at
Billboard's Tropical Airplay list with "Parecen Viernes," four nominations to Latin American Music Awards for Favorite Album, Favorite Artist Tropical, Favorite Song and Favorite Tour. He also was a finalist in four categories for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
His previous album, “Marc Anthony 3.0,” was released in 2013. It received an American Music Award, a Grammy Award nomination, five Premios Lo Nuestro, two Premios Juventud, 10 Billboard Latin Music Awards, three Billboard Awards and special recognitions from the Univision and Telemundo networks.
Anthony has also established a highly credible acting resume. Besides his music and acting accomplishments, in 2012, the six-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner launched the Maestro Cares Foundation, hosting a series of fundraisers throughout the year to benefit the nonprofit organization and build orphanages in Latin America.
He also has his own clothing and accessories line for Kohl's, and he is a minority owner of The Miami Dolphins.
His entertainment and sports venture Magnus Media is the leading Latin artist and athlete representation company in the nation and focuses on developing new ventures that bridge content creation and commerce.
In 2016, Anthony received the prestigious Person of the Year honors from the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. In September of 2017, Anthony and Magnus created the alliance of artists and athletes,
Somos Una Voz, to help provide humanitarian relief to areas affected by natural disasters throughout the southern United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and other affected areas in the Caribbean.