‘Kalamazoo’ set to debut at Early Bird Dinner Theatre
CLEARWATER — “Kalamazoo,” by Michelle Kholos Brooks and Kelly Younger, will open Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The production will continue through Sunday, Oct. 17.
“Kalamazoo” is directed by Alan Mohney Jr. and features Paul Crane and Donna Donnelly. Mohney also designed and constructed the set and Dominique Frederick is stage managing. Alicia Jiracek and Rick Stutzel are understudies.
“‘Kalamazoo’ is wonderful,” said Susan Fletcher Linardos, producer. “It is silly, has a lot of heart and is exactly the kind of comedy that Early Bird audiences love. The cast is so talented, and I am delighted to be working again with director Alan Mohney.”
This is Mohney’s third time directing at Early Bird.
“‘Kalamazoo’ is a real, honest look at what life and love really are and how happiness can be found somewhere and with someone completely unexpected,” said Mohney. “This production brings two brilliant storytellers together on stage to explore and try to make sense of those things we can't understand on our own. Through the chaos of a fast-paced and ever-changing world, sometimes love and understanding are all you need.”
“Kalamazoo” is about Peg and Irv, two quirky but endearing baby-boomers, bravely venture into the world of modern dating. But when these opposites attract, they discover love isn’t any easier the second time around. “Kalamazoo” is a romantic comedy about life’s second act and learning you’re never too old to be young.
Following “Kalamazoo,” Kagey Good will direct the comedy “Centennial Casting,” opening in November.
The price for buffet and show is $40 including tax. Masks are optional. Catering onsite is provided by Banquet Masters.
At this time, Early Bird Dinner Theatre is offering one to two shows per weekend. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
Pinellas Park Concerts in the Park set
PINELLAS PARK — Pinellas Park Concerts in the Park will be presented Friday, Oct. 1, 6 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 2, 5 to 10 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
The concert lineup on Friday will be as follows:
• Shot of Courage Band — 6 to 7 p.m.
• Angie Rey Band — 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.
• Chad Montana Band — 8:30 to 9:45 p.m.
The concert lineup on Saturday will be as follows:
• School of Rock — 5 to 5:45 p.m.
• Pirate Flag — 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• Tracy Lawrence — 8 p.m.
Lawrence is one of the most recognizable voices in country music, with songs such as “Paint Me a Birmingham,” “Time Marches On,” “Alibis” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are.” The entertainer has sent no less than 40 songs onto the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and that eight No. 1 singles. He has sold more than 13 million albums. He has released a total of 14 studio albums.
Lawrence’s music has inspired a new generation of entertainers and fans. Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan frequently pay tribute to the singer live in concert by playing his double-platinum hits such as “Time Marches On” and “Alibis.”
Food, soft drinks and beer will be available for purchase and proceeds will benefit The Boys and Girls Club of Pinellas Park and the Pinellas Park Kiwanis Club. The event will also include limited crafters and vendors. Admission is free.
Studio 1212 to present ‘Hello Dunedin’
DUNEDIN — A grand opening reception for “Hello Dunedin” will take place Sunday, Sept. 12, noon to 3 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.
The exhibit will kick off the gallery’s 2021-22 art show season. Attendees will find light refreshments, art depicting all things Dunedin and conversation with the 27 award-winning studio artists. Studio 1212 also continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary and its recent relocation to the downtown Dunedin area.
Gallery hours are Wednesdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit studio1212.org for information or to shop online.
Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center to stage ‘Baskerville’
TARPON SPRINGS — “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” will run Sept. 11-19, at Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
Performances will be Saturdays, 7 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $22. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
The production will be directed by Jamie Bierchen.
Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be.
SAGES to present performances of ‘Denying Gravity’
SAGES Theater will present two free live performances of “Denying Gravity,” an award-winning play with purpose, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2 p.m., at the Palladium, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg; and on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.
Doors will open at 1 p.m. Masks are requested for the safety the audience and the actors. This hour-long show, performed by talented senior actors, addresses the importance of preventing falls to save lives.
“Denying Gravity” revolves around Claire, a feisty independent retiree who gets tripped up in a twilight-like danger zone after she experiences a fall in the dark. Will she make it out alive?
The cast of characters representing her family and friends show the true-life consequences and tug on heart strings as they outline how to best to prevent falls. Pinellas Regional 911 receives more than 25,000 calls annually from older adults who have fallen — and that’s only the falls reported.
“Research shows that more than 70% of falls can be prevented,” said Christine Hamacher, SAGES executive director, “and the more falls prevented, the more lives saved.”
Since the play began in 2018, the number of calls for falls has dropped in Pinellas County for the first time in five years.
SAGES stands for Senior Actors Guild & Education Services, where all lead roles are played by seniors 65 and older. Presenting plays with purpose for free to the public, the nonprofit organization seeks to raise awareness and support healthy, independent living for older adults. These shows are brought to the community FREE by SAGES Theater, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, Pinellas Regional 911, the city of Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center, and Gulfport Fire Rescue.
For information, call 727-536-7076 or visit www.sagestheater.org.
Hyde Park Village announces Britt Ford Gallery opening
TAMPA — The grand opening of the Britt Ford Gallery will take place Friday, Sept. 24, 5 to 8 p.m., in Hyde Park Village at 734 South Village Circle, Tampa.
Britt Ford Gallery is a pop-up art gallery featuring the works of artist Britt Ford. Ford specializes in thermographic embossed artwork, murals and design. The gallery not only showcases her original artwork but includes prints, home décor and gifts.
Since 2015, Ford has been mastering her method of thermographic embossed artwork. Utilizing the medium like no other has done before, she is pioneering the next step through a new method. Inspired by her surroundings, Ford wanted to incorporate what she loved into larger spatial surroundings.
Her art starts from her desire to show others what she has uncovered and finds truly beautiful and create an irreplaceable masterpiece. Ford has created thousands of personalized unique treasures for clients.
For more information, visit HydeParkVillage.com.
Carrollwood Cultural Center to celebrate emerging artists
TAMPA — The gallery at Carrollwood Cultural Center will celebrate local emerging artists during a reception Friday, Sept. 10, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa.
The reception is part of the EMERGing Artists exhibit currently on display at the center through September. Participating artists are local visual artists who have been displaying their work for three years or fewer. Art curator Michele Stone will announce awards for first, second, and third place during the reception.
The reception will include poetry with Ian Koratsky, demonstrations with typewriter poet Juan Li, and jewelry artist Angie Degante. In addition, artists Patricia Kluwe Dererian, Hoyt E. Carrier III, and James Vann, who have solo exhibits on display in the gallery, will also be present.
Admission to the gallery and art reception is free. For more information, visit carrollwoodcenter.org, email curator@carrollwoodcenter.org, or call 813-922-8167.