CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winner Boz Scaggs will bring his “Out of the Blues Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a performance Thursday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $85, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
It’s appropriate that Scaggs’ new album is titled “Out of the Blues,” since the blues is what first sparked his five-decade plus musical career.
Born William Royce Scaggs, the performer’s long and storied career began in 1968 with the release of his first solo recording “Boz Scaggs,” which was recorded in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Scaggs continued to mine a personalized mix of rock, blues and R&B influences, along with a signature style of ballads on such influential ’70s albums as “Moments,” “Boz Scaggs & Band,” “My Time,” “Slow Dancer” and 1976’s “Silk Degrees.” The latter release became a massive commercial breakthrough, reaching No. 2 and remaining on the album charts for 115 weeks. It spawned three Top 40 hit singles, including “It’s Over,” “Lido Shuffle” and the Grammy-winning “Lowdown.”
Subsequently, “We’re All Alone” from that same album, would become a No. 1 hit for Rita Coolidge. “Silk Degrees” was followed by the albums “Down Two Then Left” and “Middle Man,” and the hit singles “Breakdown Dead Ahead,” “Jo Jo” and “Look What You’ve Done to Me.”
Despite his ’70s successes, Scaggs spent much of the 1980s out of the music-biz spotlight, traveling, opening a family business, fathering children and founding the San Francisco nightclub Slim’s. He returned to the studio after an eight-year hiatus and released “Other Roads,” “Some Change,” “Dig,” the Grammy-nominated “Come on Home,” the unplugged “Fade into Light,” the in-concert retrospective “Greatest Hits Live,” as well as a stint touring with Donald Fagen’s New York Rock & Soul Review — all while continuing to maintain a loyal audience in the United States and overseas, particularly in Japan. A pair of jazz standard albums — “But Beautiful” and “Speak Low,” the latter topping the Billboard Jazz chart — demonstrated Scaggs’ stylistic mastery, as did the Southern-flavored “Memphis” and the rhythm-and-bluesy “A Fool to Care.”
“Music has been a constant companion and I’m feeling more free with it than ever,” Scaggs said in a press release promoting the tour. “I feel like I’ve found my voice through all these years, and I’ve gotten closer to where I want to be with my approach.”