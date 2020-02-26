CLEARWATER — Comedian Gary Gulman will take the stage Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Gulman will be performing over an hour of material that’s he’s never performed at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Born in Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor.
Having over 25 years of experience in comedy, Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer. His latest special, “The Great Depresh,” debuted on HBO in October 2019. This is his most ambitious work yet — a tour de force look at mental illness, equal parts captivating and inspiring.