TAMPA — The We Outside Comedy Tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area with a show set for Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $59.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The We Outside Comedy Tour is a nod to the cultural expression that we’re in the hottest place to be and doing the hottest things. The tour features comedians such as Michael Blackson, Corey Holcomb, Gary Owen, Tony Baker, Tony Rock and Kelly Kelz.
Today’s biggest names in comedy will go joke for joke, punch line by punch line and riff by riff giving audience members non-stop laughter and fall-on-the-floor funny on the tour. The tour features improvisations and real-life scenarios, and you never know who will be roasted on any given night, including the audience.
The We Outside Comedy Tour fuses some of the most formidable forces of comedy with the freshest funniest faces on the comedy circuit today.
Blackson, for instance, is known as the “African King of Comedy. Born in Ghana, he moved to the United States in 1987. He booked his first comedy shows in 1992.
By the early 2000s, Blackson was making his mark in places such as the Laffapolooza Comedy Festival and the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition. He has appeared in films such as “Meet the Blacks” and “Coming 2 America.”
Corey Holcomb hosts his own internet show, “The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show.” He is known for his appearances on shows such as “Comic View,” “Def Comedy Jam,” and “Last Comic Standing.”
He has also made guest appearances on shows such as “Half & Half,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” and “Tyler Perry's House of Payne.”