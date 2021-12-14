ST. PETERSBURG — Dutch DJ, musician and record producer San Holo will take the stage Thursday, Dec. 23, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The Dutch producer lives is known for crafting a world of beauty and sentiment between the build-and-drop bombast of post-EDM and the intimate musings of ambient post-rock. Coming up as a future bass producer in the Soundcloud era, Holo’s unique style and honest approach to songwriting has earned him a loyal following that supported his independent debut album, cementing the artist as a star in a league all his own, while earning the praise of critics and peers from rock icons.
Whether playing a sold-out show at the Shrine, a massive crowd at Coachella or headlining at Red Rocks Amphitheater, every Holo show feels like an intimate experience. His fans are fiercely loyal, singing along to each song, some of them tattoo’d with his lyrics, and many of them decorating their social handles with echoes of his “stay vibrant” philosophy.
“I don't care if I play for 300 people or 5,000, as long as the people there understand what I'm trying to do,” Holo said in a press release from Heroic Music Group. “Every song of mine is a personal experience, feeling or moment in my life. It feels like a piece of myself and when people are touched by my music, it feels like they understand a little bit of me. In the end, we all just want to connect to each other. That’s what true success means to me.”
Born Sander van Dijck, Holo’s catalog reads like a diary. Falling in love with punk and alt-rock, he learned to play the guitar and make noise of his own. His teenage years were spent hopping from band to band, and he even studied guitar at Rotterdam’s Codarts University of the Arts.
It was at the university that he first encountered digital production software.
Fascinated by the freedom that creating electronic music offered, Holo realized he didn’t need a full band to bring his exact vision to life.
Like many producers of his age, Holo’s success started with remixes, and in 2014, his bright-synth trap edits of Outkast, 50 Cent and Nelly, released in a series called “Don’t Touch the Classics,” caught the eye of bloggers and DJs. His rework of Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode” exploded on Soundcloud, amassing more than 234 million views on YouTube to date.
By 2017, Holo was regarded as a bastion of the future bass movement. The only problem was, “future bass” as a genre had gone stale. Uninspired by formulaic structures and plastic-pop crossovers, he dug deep into his soul and bet on himself.
“I've gotten offers from major labels and I've tried to make a hit for the radio audience, but it doesn't come naturally,” he said. “I don't like pursuing that at all, and I just realized I got where I am by doing what I love, which is making songs based on my personal experiences that people can connect to.”
His 2018 debut LP “album1” was a risky and compelling exploration of intersectional sounds. Blending clear electric guitar with trap 808s, indie-pop melodies with explosive bass drops and organic, analog recordings with electronic sheen, “album1” put a spotlight Holo’s artistic soul. He even found the courage to pen deeply-personal lyrics and lay down his own vocals, alongside thoughtful collaborations with Bipolar Sunshine, James Vincent McMorrow, and more.
“album1” won Best Dance Album at The Netherlands’ Edison Pop awards and Best Electronic Album at the International Dance Music Awards.
“I feel so naive that I was so insecure about that,” Holo said of mixing guitars with his electronic sound. “People like electronic sounds mixed with real instruments. People understand it. It was such a scary thing back then for me ’cause it was so different from my previous work, but now I feel like that indie-meets-EDM sonic has really become my thing.”
If “album1” was about making a home in the grand scheme of electronic music, Holo’s sophomore album “bb u ok?” is about living in it. Released in June, the album features 20 tracks and carries a message of pure creative confidence. It’s San’s love letter to his listeners, his friends and the moments of wonder.
Where “album1” pioneered a post-EDM sound, blurring the lines between festival anthems and lo-fi bedroom ballads. On “bb u ok?,” Holo further explores this intersection by mixing more analog instruments and equipment into his electronic sound. It is another step forward on his journey to create a sound and genre all his own that bridges his influences of indie, post-rock and EDM while speaking to the bigger feeling that brings us all together.
“That's the big thing that moves me,” he said. “The ungraspable nature of things that are just so much bigger. When you have a connection with someone, a friend or maybe a partner, there's a connection and there’s a certain energy going back and forth between you and this other person. You don't know what it is, but you know, it's there, and I feel like trying to capture that feeling in words is just not going to do that feeling justice. I feel like maybe, sometimes, music does.”