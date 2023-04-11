It’s the summer of 1983, and I am on my bicycle in the Seminole High School parking lot, having been summoned by fellow students for a business proposal. They soon arrive at the prearranged rendezvous point, and I follow them down 86th Avenue to a single-family home on a cul-de-sac in the Bay Harbor Estates neighborhood. I am taken to an upstairs bedroom — the walls of which are completely obscured by countless Rush posters — where three computer whiz kids unveil their handiwork: They have created a series of video games.
Remember: This is 1983. These games are barebones at best. By today’s standards, they are hopelessly low tech, visually crude and thematically derivative. But for a bunch of high school kids in the early 1980s, they are an absolute triumph.
That afternoon, I became part of their ambitious cooperative: They needed someone to create artwork for them so they could package the games and sell them in local computer stores. Over the next few weeks, I delivered cover art for games such as “Popcorn” and “Dim Sammath.” The whiz kids found a business willing to add the games to their inventory on a trial basis. We were on our way to entrepreneurial success!
I’m still waiting on the first royalty check.
Even though I did contract work for an independent video game company, it would be another five years before I finally bowed to peer pressure and started playing video games regularly. Sure, I spent time watching friends play various games at Aladdin’s Castle — the preeminent shopping-mall arcade chain of the era — across from the movie theater at Tyrone Square Mall. I even joined in an occasional King’s Quest marathon at the home of another high school friend who owned an Amiga (and who coincidentally bore a striking resemblance to the kid on Rush’s “Power Windows” album).
My first video game addiction was Super Mario Bros. for the Nintendo Entertainment System. Except, I quickly realized I wasn’t any good at it, so I moved on to other games, such as The Legend of Zelda and Metroid. In terms of commercial success, in the mid-1980s, Super Mario Bros. reigned supreme. The classic 8-bit, side-scrolling platform game pitting Mario and Luigi against King Koopa — later renamed Bowser — sold more than 58 million copies worldwide. It resurrected the flagging video game industry at the time and spawned a multimedia franchise that is still going strong almost 40 years later.
The most recent manifestation of that franchise is the new computer-animated feature film “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” released in theaters April 5 by Universal Pictures. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film is a partnership between Nintendo and Illumination, the computer animation studio behind films such as “Despicable Me,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” and “Sing.”
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is exceptionally unexceptional. For a film based upon a classic video game, it delivers exactly what fans of the franchise expect, without pushing any genre boundaries and without any serious attempt at innovation or improvement. The target audience is two-fold: Its action, color, and silliness will appeal to kids while adult fans of the franchise will enjoy all the nostalgic connotations. It manages to tell a coherent, albeit forgettable, story with ample charm, thrills, and humor. It is undeniably entertaining, but it doesn’t feel like it is likely to become a cherished component of a beloved media empire.
Then again, it is infinitely better than 1993’s abysmal “Super Mario Bros.” Not even Dennis Hopper could save the 1993 live-action feature film based upon the Nintendo game from insipid mediocrity.
The new adaptation is lighter, more faithful to the source material, and refreshingly family-friendly. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” follows Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) when they find themselves mysteriously transported into a magical world. Separated, Mario meets Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), who warns him that his brother Luigi is in the Dark Lands ruled by the evil Koopa king Bowser (Jack Black). Mario seeks the help of Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, who is preparing for war with Bowser’s forces by seeking an alliance with Kongs, led by King Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen) and his son, Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen).
While most of the film’s voice actors dissolve into their characters with little eloquence or distinction, Black’s Bowser and Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach both stand out as solid examples of adding layers of complexity through outstanding performances. Black’s Bowser may be a tyrannical bully, but he is also a hopeless romantic. Taylor-Joy delivers a princess who is the antithesis of the damsel in distress.
No need to overthink a PG-rated, playful, predictable, immersive adaptation of the much-loved video game. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is brimming with delicious eye-candy and evocative nostalgia. Yes: It is formulaic, but it doesn’t really need to take many risks to charm audiences. No: Pratt doesn’t seem like the best choice to voice the protagonist, but other members of the film’s cast more than make up for that weakness. It’s fun, it’s faithful to the franchise, and it makes me want to break out my NES Classic Edition console and play the classic game.
And when I do, I’ll remember just how frustrating it can be. Stupid fire-bars and lava pits.