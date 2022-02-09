TAMPA — The Jacksons will perform Monday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $60. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
The Jacksons recently celebrated 50 years as one of the most successful groups in music history. Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael, five brothers from Gary, Indiana, known originally as The Jackson 5 and later The Jacksons, rose to fame for their combination of extraordinary musical talent and spectacular choreography.
They earned the status of pop royalty in the music world, providing the launching pad for what would become Michael Jackson’s legendary solo career. The group found international success at Motown in 1969 with their first single "I Want You Back" reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The group’s next three singles "ABC," "The Love You Save," and "I'll Be There" followed suit, making music history with four debut singles all reaching No. 1. They scored 17 Top 40 singles on the Hot 100, following with hits such as "Never Can Say Goodbye" and "Dancing Machine." To date, their Motown recordings alone have sold more than 200 million.
In 1976, the group left Motown for Epic Records, and changed their name to The Jacksons. They released five hit albums between 1976 and 1981, including “The Jacksons” (1976), “Destiny” (1978) and “Triumph” (1980), from which they produced the smash singles "Enjoy Yourself,” “Blame It On The Boogie,” "Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)," and "Can You Feel It."
The Jacksons have become the inspiration for several generations of boy bands, including The Backstreet Boys, New Edition, N*SYNC and New Kids on the Block, among others.
In 1980, The Jacksons were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Additionally, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999.